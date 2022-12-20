Home Alone: Somebody Did the Math on How Much Kevin McCallister Spent on His Pranks

Now that we're well into December, there's no better time to watch Home Alone and its successor Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. As is the norm this time of the year, social media is buzzing about the McCallister household and the sizable family's luxurious trips around the world. Now, a company actually did the math and figured out just how much it cost for Kevin McCallister to pull his pranks seen in the classic Christmas film.

According to household interiors brand Bobbi Beck, the McCallister kid racked up an energy bill of $80 over three days because of his various setups. How did the brand come up with the number? By breaking down the costs of virtually every appliance in the flick. Keeping every light on in the house through three days is the bulk of the cost, coming in at $71.39. Because of the older, less-efficient bulbs used, it's believed at current rates from Chicago utility providers, McCallister used roughly 417kwh of electricity.

The outdoor lights were another substantial cost, though they're far less then those on the interior of the home. If the film was set in 2022, it's expected the flashy Christmas lights used 54kwh of electricity through three days. Those facts, coupled with the cost to run the television Kevin watched the ficticious Angels With Filthy Souls on, and the family's energy bill would have increased at least $80.65 during the three days he was left home alone.

"Home Alone is arguably the best Christmas movie of all time, particularly well known for its spectacular festive interiors. But when watching the film back, the amount of electricity that Kevin uses is really shocking! That's why we wanted to crunch the numbers to find out just how much money he would have cost his parents in his three days of chaos," Bobbi Beck CEO James Mellan-Matulewicz said in a press release.



"We investigated Kevin's lighting and TV usage to find that his energy bill would have been at least $80.65 for three days," he added. His TV bill is only a measly 4¢, whereas his indoor lights have racked up a $71.39 bill. Given that the average daily electricity bill in his area is $4.57, it's really shocking to see how much energy he used!"

The entire Home Alone franchise is now streaming on Disney+.

What Christmas classic is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!