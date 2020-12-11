Home Alone Reboot Star Says Movie Is Almost Finished

✖

Disney+ has already built a pretty formidable place in the world of streaming services, in part thanks to its reboots and live-action remakes of classic tales. It was revealed in 2019 that Home Alone will be joining that list, with a "reimagined" take on the holiday classic. Updates regarding the reboot have been relatively slim in recent months, especially after production on the project was shut down last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, star Keenan Thompson spoke candidly about the process of getting the film made, but did make an optimistic comment that the movie is "very close" to being finished.

"It was a long shoot. It started in Canada and got shut down and then came back around because of the pandemic. It's been very splotchy as far as trying to get it done is concerned. I think they're getting very close to finishing it. I did ADR for it recently, so that's usually one of the last steps. So, it's coming out."

The Home Alone reboot will be directed by Dan Mazer, with a script from Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. In addition to Thompson, the film will star Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Ellie Kemper (The Office), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), Aisling Bea (Living with Yourself), Pete Holmes (Crashing), and Timothy Simons (Veep).

"No, nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned," Chris Columbus, who directed the original Home Alone, explained in an interview last year. "What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

