Home Alone Stars Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O'Hara Reunite At His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

December is officially here, which means it's time to break out the holiday classics. Two movies that have stood the test of time are Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992). Both films starred a young Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a boy who accidentally gets left alone at Christmastime. In both films, Kevin's mom is played by Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy-winning actor known for Schitt's Creek, Beetlejuice, and more. Today, Culkin was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, and O'Hara attended the ceremony.

"Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation ... the reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin," O'Hara shared during the ceremony (via People). "I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do," she added of Culkin's "perfect performance."

"Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you," she added. You can check out a video of the duo below:

"Thanks for all your kind words and your stories and stuff. You know, you made my kids' dad, their papa, look good. And the most important thing to me is also that their papa understands that he wasn't always his papa; he used to be a kid too, you know?" Culkin shared with a laugh during the ceremony. "To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just wanna say Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals."

O'Hara wasn't the only big name in attendance at Culkin's ceremony. He was also joined by his partner Brenda Song, siblings Rory Culkin and Quinn Culkin, and friends Seth Green, Natasha Lyonne, and Paris Jackson. You can check out a video of the group below:

Was Macaulay Culkin in Home Sweet Home Alone?

Disney and 20th Century Fox revisited the Home Alone franchise with Home Sweet Home Alone, which debuted exclusively on Disney+ back in 2021. While the movie did feature Devin Ratray's return as Kevin's brother, Buzz, the film did not involve Culkin.

"Hey y'all," Culkin wrote when the movie's trailer was originally released. "Just a heads up since I've been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot. I wish all involved the best of luck though."

Congrats to Macaulay Culkin on earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.