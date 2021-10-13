Macaulay Culkin Confirms He’s Not Involved With Home Alone Reboot

Disney and 20th Century Fox are revisiting the Home Alone franchise with the new movie Home Sweet Home Alone, which is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ later this year. The trailer for the movie was released online on Tuesday and, as many expected, it follows the roadmap of the original film rather closely, hitting several of the exact same lines and beats along the way. What many didn’t see coming, though, was the reboot’s canonical connection to the original Home Alone. The two films take place in the same world, but don’t expect a grown-up Kevin McAllister to appear at any point.

In the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, a police officer with a familiar face pulls up to inspect a house. His name tag reads “McAllister” and the character is played by Devin Ratray, who played Kevin’s older brother Buzz in the 1990 classic. It’s clear that this is Buzz McAllister in Home Sweet Home Alone, but his younger brother isn’t joining the party. Original Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has made sure to set that record straight.

The Buzz reveal in the Home Sweet Home Alone trailer caused fans to reach out to Culkin on social media to ask if he was also involved in the new movie. On Tuesday night, Culkin confirmed that he wasn’t in the movie in any capacity.

https://twitter.com/IncredibleCulk/status/1448078336626872320?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Hey y’all,” Culkin wrote. “Just a heads up since I’ve been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot. I wish all involved the best of luck though.”

Without Culkin’s Kevin McAllister around, it will be interesting to see how exactly Home Sweet Home Alone is connected to the first film. It may just be that Buzz appearing as a local police officer is the only connective tissue between the projects and that his scene got put in the trailer just to get fans excited.

In Home Sweet Home Alone, Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates stars as the new youngster who gets left behind when his family goes on their holiday vacation. The film also stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bee, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Davin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. Dan Mazer directed Home Sweet Home Alone from a screenplay by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

