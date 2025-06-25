This ’80s Kids Sci-Fi Movie Inspired Fears in An Entire Generation

Family comedies have always been popular, but they hit a certain height during the late ’80s and early ’90s, resulting in some strange yet effective risks. One such movie was Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. It may be a fun and cute family movie on the surface, but it shocked viewers by unlocking new fears and phobias. For many of us, it became a foundational moment of childhood – and not necessarily in a good way. Let’s be real, not many people went into this film expecting to see giant insects. Nor were they prepared for such an existential fear to hit them right in the guts. Even fans who love this movie were left deeply unsettled, leaving a mark that lasted years.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is a science fiction comedy that was released in 1989, and boy, did it leave its mark. It was a hit and launched a whole new franchise. This first film stars Rick Moranis (Wayne Szalinksi), Marcia Strassman (Diane), Amy O’Neill (Amy), Robert Oliveri (Nick), Matt Frewer (Russell), and Kristine Sutherland (Mae). In addition to films, the franchise has a television series and a few theme-park attractions, with the latter being equal parts weird and fitting. For those who need a quick refresher, the title is pretty accurate: a struggling scientist (Moranis) accidentally leaves one of his devices out, resulting in his kids (and the neighbor kids) getting shrunk down to minuscule size. Now dangerously tiny, the kids have to find a way to notify their parents and get help. A task that is much easier said than done, when they get tossed out into the “jungle” of their own backyard.

The Lasting Horror and Fears of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids turns 36 this month, and it’s safe to say that this movie left a mark. If we’re still dealing with the aftereffects of this film, you know it dug deep. Sure, it looks all happy and funny at a glance, with the family vibe shining bright and the Rube Goldberg devices working hard to make the house look harmless. But anybody who has seen this film knows the truth – any house has the potential to become a house of horrors, at least in the world of sci-fi.

Let’s start with the more obvious fears and phobias. There are the giant insects, a repeating theme in the franchise (naturally). These insects may be allies in some instances, but they’re also terrifying at this scale. And let us not forget that Antie the ant dies, so that doubles down on the “this film is traumatic” argument. Then there’s the plethora of trials the kids went through, ranging from being thrown in the trash to dodging lawnmower blades. It’s Final Destination but without any of the follow-through (luckily for these kids).

Existential Dread and Primal Fears

While the flashier scenes above force automatic reactions from the audience, it’s perhaps the more subtle horrors that forge a deep root of fear. Essentially, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids taps into psychological or primal fears, ranging from helplessness to isolation, and pretty much anything else the creators could think of.

Look at it this way, the events of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids would never have happened if the children were being looked after. If we want to interpret the scene in the darkest ways possible, one could say that the children were ignored to the point of almost disappearing. However, this is a family movie, so this kicks off a series of events that help to solidify the bonds of family. The trials and tribulations of this film put the children in several deeply vulnerable situations, and that’s harder to stomach. As a kid, it was uncomfortable in a way that was probably hard to describe. As an adult, it becomes deeply unsettling.

To be fair, the parents don’t make it through the film unscathed, as the element of parental guilt is strong in both this film and all the sequels. This is especially true for the father, whose experiments are ultimately the source of the entire plot.

The Moment it All Makes Sense

Looking back at Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, it’s easier to spot the horror and trauma for what it is. It’s even easier to understand when looking at the creative team behind it all. Joe Johnston directed the film, and he worked on other projects like Jumanji (another film that scared as many kids as it entertained). It’s when we look at the writers that suddenly the whole thing clicks. Stuart Alan Gordon and Brian Yuzna wrote the story for Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, but they’re also known for writing sci-fi and horror tales. Together, these two brought several H.P. Lovecraft tales to the screen, and suddenly, all that existential horror and dread makes sense.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is available to stream on Disney+.