James Gunn Confirms Changes Were Made to DCU’s Batman Movie, & Fans Have One Request

Batman is among the most iconic DC figures, so it makes sense that, although there are multiple Batman projects currently in the works, fans of the franchise are eager to find out what James Gunn’s take on the character is going to be—and now, we have at least one small update. Currently, the non-DCU movie The Batman: Part II is in the works, although it was just recently confirmed that it has been put on pause for now. That movie is still expected to come out first, although there is also the animated Batman and Robin movie Dynamic Duo (also non-DCU), which has made some major casting announcements of late. Finally, Gunn’s Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, is definitely on Gunn’s radar, but it doesn’t currently seem to be in active development.

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Even so, when asked about the project on Threads, Gunn did give an interesting response. Specifically, someone asked, “James, have the plans for DCU Batman changed creatively in some way since the 2023 announcement of The Brave and the Bold?” Gunn replied with a brief, “Yep.” Although that’s obviously not much to go on, it does mean, at the very least, that work on the movie is continuing to happen behind the scenes. Fans have also taken this bit of news to discuss what they hope these changes entail, including one very specific request for Gunn’s choice of Batman—a role that, notably, still has not been announced.

DCU Fans Have Specific Hopes for Gunn’s Batman

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Although there has been little more than chatter and speculation when it comes to who Gunn will cast as the DCU’s Batman, responses to Gunn’s “Yep” have revealed that some fans have one specific wish for this Batman casting, and that’s for the actor to be around the same age as the DCU’s Superman, David Corenswet. Currently, Corenswet is 33 years old, and, as one X user put it, they are “hoping they go with a Batman that is a contemporary of Corenswet’s Superman rather someone who is older.” This request makes sense, especially because it will still be several years before The Brave and the Bold happens, and even after that, there will undoubtedly be more projects involving the DCU’s Batman. That was, in part, the concern with the rumors about Jensen Ackles playing Batman, as popular as that fan cast has been for many years now.

At this point, though, it doesn’t seem like we will be getting an answer any time soon about who this major role will be going to. In fact, the delays with The Batman: Part II may even be having implications for The Brave and the Bold, perhaps pushing that timeline back even further, but even that is largely unknown for now. Even so, fans have good reason to hope for a Batman who would be closer in age to Superman, not only because of the longevity of the character but also narratively.

Do you have a specific name in mind for the DCU’s Batman? Share your thoughts in the comments below.