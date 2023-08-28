Harrison Ford's fifth and final Indiana Jones adventure is riding off into the sunset and onto digital. Released in theaters on June 30th, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny bombed at the box office: the movie whipped up an underwhelming $379.2 million worldwide. Sending off Ford as the iconic archaeologist adventurer, the franchise finale from director James Mangold also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy's duplicitous goddaughter, Helena Shaw; Toby Jones as her father, Basil Shaw, who becomes obsessed with Archimedes' Dial; Antonio Banderas as frogman Renaldo; Mads Mikkelsen as Nazi villain Jürgen Voller; and John Rhys-Davis, reprising his role as Sallah from Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

Below, read on to find out how to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny online.

Indiana Jones 5 Digital Release Date



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is available for digital download on August 29th (12:00 AM EDT, or 9:00 PM PDT on August 28th).

Where to Watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Online

After eight weeks in theaters, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release on digital platforms before eventually streaming on Disney+. That means that you can purchase and own the movie digitally in 4K UHD, HD, or SD for $19.99 on all major retailers, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Redbox, Vudu, and YouTube.

When Does Indiana Jones 5 Come Out on Disney Plus?

Disney and Lucasfilm have not yet announced when you can stream Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Disney+, but this summer's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid set streaming dates for 3 months after first hitting theaters. Indiana Jones 5 isn't listed among what's new on Disney+ in September 2023 — which means subscribers won't have access to the movie until October at the earliest.

How to Watch the Indiana Jones Movies in Order



Release order:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)



Chronological order:

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is set in 1935

Raiders of the Lost Ark takes place in 1936

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade takes place years later in 1938

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull catches up with an older Indy in 1957

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set in 1969

Where to Stream the Indiana Jones Movies



The first four Indiana Jones movies are streaming now on Paramount+ and on Disney+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.