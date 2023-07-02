Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Opens Low With $60 Million at the Box Office
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is will win its opening weekend at the box office while reaching only the low end of its projected domestic opening weekend gross. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth Indian Jones movie starring Harrison Ford, and the first new Indiana Jones adventure in a decade and a half, will take in $60 million over its first weekend at the box office in North America. That includes the $7.2 million the movie took in during preview night screenings. That total is factored into to the Indiana Jones movie's $130 million opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny earned a B+ CinemaScore and a 68% positive rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, which is enough to be considered "Fresh" but not to earn the site's "Certified Fresh" badge. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has a higher audience score on the website, with audiences awarding it an 89% positive rating.
Patrick Cavanaugh reviewed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for ComicBook.com, giving the movie a 3-star rating. In his review, Cavanaugh writes:
"We can't really ever say we've grown sick of seeing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, so even if his return is received a bit more tepidly, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny feels less like the reunion with an old friend we experienced with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and more like a farewell party. Even if the events of the film are meant to carry more symbolic significance than narrative merit, it's still an experience that feels like it has worn out its welcome. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny isn't necessarily a misstep, but it's a party no one asked for and one we wished had ended early, though it does give us the gift of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw, which we hope becomes the gift that keeps on giving."
The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Elemental, No Hard Feelings, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts fill out this weekend's top five films at the box office. Universal Pictures' new DreamWork Animation release Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken opened quietly at the box office this weekend, earning $5.3 million in its first three days. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have two weeks to reign as the hot new blockbuster at the box office. After that, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will take over that role.
A complete list of the 10 highest-grossing movies at the box office this weekend follows.
1. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $60 million
2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Week Five
- Weekend: $11.5 million
- Total: $339.8 million
Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray.
The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.
3. Elemental
- Week Three
- Weekend: $11.2 million
- Total: $88.6 million
In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.
Peter Sohn directed Elemental from a screenplay be Sohn, John Hoberg and Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh. The film's voice cast includes Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Catherine O'Hara.
4. No Hard Feelings
- Week Two
- Weekend: $7.5 million
- Total: $29.3 million
On the brink of losing her childhood home, a desperate woman agrees to date a wealthy couple's introverted and awkward 19-year-old son. However, he proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all.
Gene Stupnitsky directed No Hard Feelings from a screenplay he co-wrote with John Phillips. The movie stars Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, and Matthew Broderick.
5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
- Week Four
- Weekend: $7 million
Total: $136.1 million
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres on June 9th, is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformers franchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack.
Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor.
6. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $5.3 million
Ruby Gillman is a sweet and awkward high school student who discovers she's a direct descendant of the warrior kraken queens. The kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids. Destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother, Ruby must use her newfound powers to protect those she loves most.
Kirk DeMicco directed Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, with Faryn Pearl co-directing, from a screenplay written by Pam Brady and Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi. The film's voice cast includes Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Colman Domingo, Jane Fonda, Sam Richardson, Liza Koshy, Will Forte, Jaboukie Young-White, Blue Chapman, Ramona Young, and Eduardo Franco.
7. The Little Mermaid
- Week Six
- Weekend: $5.2 million
- Total: $280.9 million
The youngest of King Triton's daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land.
Rob Marshall directed The Little Mermaid from a screenplay by David Magee, adapting Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name, which was based on the 1837 fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. It stars Halle Bailey in the titular role, alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.
8. The Flash
- Week Three
- Weekend: $5.15 million
- Total: $99.2 million
The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.
9. Asteroid City
- Week Three
- Weekend: $3.8 million
- Total: $18.1 million
World-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955.
Wes Anderson directed Asteroid City, which he wrote with Roman Coppola. The film stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.
10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Week Nine
- Weekend: $1.8 million
Total: $354.8 million
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, capping off his trilogy of space-based Marvel Studios films. The movie star Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.