Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is will win its opening weekend at the box office while reaching only the low end of its projected domestic opening weekend gross. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth Indian Jones movie starring Harrison Ford, and the first new Indiana Jones adventure in a decade and a half, will take in $60 million over its first weekend at the box office in North America. That includes the $7.2 million the movie took in during preview night screenings. That total is factored into to the Indiana Jones movie's $130 million opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny earned a B+ CinemaScore and a 68% positive rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, which is enough to be considered "Fresh" but not to earn the site's "Certified Fresh" badge. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has a higher audience score on the website, with audiences awarding it an 89% positive rating.

Patrick Cavanaugh reviewed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for ComicBook.com, giving the movie a 3-star rating. In his review, Cavanaugh writes:

"We can't really ever say we've grown sick of seeing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, so even if his return is received a bit more tepidly, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny feels less like the reunion with an old friend we experienced with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and more like a farewell party. Even if the events of the film are meant to carry more symbolic significance than narrative merit, it's still an experience that feels like it has worn out its welcome. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny isn't necessarily a misstep, but it's a party no one asked for and one we wished had ended early, though it does give us the gift of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw, which we hope becomes the gift that keeps on giving."

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Elemental, No Hard Feelings, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts fill out this weekend's top five films at the box office. Universal Pictures' new DreamWork Animation release Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken opened quietly at the box office this weekend, earning $5.3 million in its first three days. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have two weeks to reign as the hot new blockbuster at the box office. After that, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will take over that role.

A complete list of the 10 highest-grossing movies at the box office this weekend follows.