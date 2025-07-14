Live-Action How To Train Your Dragon 4K Blu-ray Comes Home With More Than 75 Minutes of Bonus Content

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon has been a major box office success with over $560 million grossed worldwide to date, so you know that a lot of fans will be picking up the limited edition 4K Blu-ray / Digital steelbook, which launched in pre-order back in June. Today, additional information has been unveiled about the home video release, including a digital release date of July 15th and a Blu-ray release date of August 12th. What’s more, the special features on the Blu-ray release have been announced, and it will include over 75 minutes of new content, including deleted scenes. Everything you need to know can be found below.

The crown jewel of the live-action HTTYD Blu-ray collection is the limited edition Steelbook which includes a collectible magnetic medallion. If you prefer, you can also pre-order the film in standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD or in a 2-movie collection (all formats) that includes both the 2010 animated film and the live-action remake from Universal and DreamWorks. At the moment, the most affordable place to reserve the version of your choice directly from Universal’s GRUV site using the code SIGNUP20 for a 20% discount on any single title. You can also reserve a copy here on Amazon and here at Walmart. How To Train Your Dragon Blu-ray special features can be found below.

Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois

Gag Reel

Love and Legacy: Making HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Go behind the scenes to see how the beloved characters and intricate fantasy world were brought to the live-action medium.

– Go behind the scenes to see how the beloved characters and intricate fantasy world were brought to the live-action medium. Building Berk – Walk onto the set of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON and take in the scale, detail, and heart that went into building Berk.

– Walk onto the set of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON and take in the scale, detail, and heart that went into building Berk. Dreaming Up the Dragons – A glimpse at the technology, artistry, and imagination involved in bringing life-like dragons to the screen.

– A glimpse at the technology, artistry, and imagination involved in bringing life-like dragons to the screen. Fit for a Viking – Witness the elaborate transformations the cast made to embody the Vikings we see in the film.

– Witness the elaborate transformations the cast made to embody the Vikings we see in the film. Forbidden Friendship with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois – Watch Mason Thames perform the full Forbidden Friendship sequence with a puppeteer in the early stages of creating one of the film’s most iconic scenes.

– Watch Mason Thames perform the full Forbidden Friendship sequence with a puppeteer in the early stages of creating one of the film’s most iconic scenes. Test Drive with Introduction by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois – Hold on tight as we join Hiccup on his first flight with Toothless, and see the various elements that came together to construct the thrilling scene.

– Hold on tight as we join Hiccup on his first flight with Toothless, and see the various elements that came together to construct the thrilling scene. Exploring the Isle of Berk at Epic Universe – Explore HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Isle of Berk and discover an island where Vikings and fire-breathing dragons exist together in harmony.

– Explore HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Isle of Berk and discover an island where Vikings and fire-breathing dragons exist together in harmony. Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Dean DeBlois

While you wait for the Blu-ray to arrive on your doorstep, you can enjoy some of the merch that has launched in support of the live-action HTTYD, which includes Funko Pops and an adorable LEGO set.

Synopsis: “How to Train Your Dragon comes to life like never before as Oscar nominee° Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind the acclaimed franchise, turns his beloved animated film into a stunning live-action spectacle. On the isle of Berk, Vikings and dragons have battled for generations, but that won’t stop Hiccup (Mason Thames), the son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), from building an unlikely bond with the feared dragon, Toothless. With an ancient evil threatening their worlds, it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and their courageous companion Astrid (Nico Parker) to make the realm realize they’re stronger together, and only through friendship and bravery can they overcome the challenges of a high-flying adventure.”

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon launched in theaters on June 13th. The sequel is set for a June 11, 2027 release.