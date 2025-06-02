LEGO How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Toothless Set Is Gerard Butler-Approved

Over the weekend, LEGO launched a huge collection of new sets for June 2025. You know what else is coming in June? The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon. LEGO has fans covered with The LEGO Icons How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless set (10375), which will allow fans to bring the beloved Night Fury to life in 784 pieces. What’s more, pre-orders are live now here at the LEGO shop priced at $69.99 with a release date of July 1st. Additional details are available below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to being adorable, the new Toothless LEGO set includes a saddle, repaired tail fin, and articulated joints for posing (you can pose the dragon’s head, jaw, wings and tail). The model also includes fish and plasma-blast accessories that can be attached inside the mouth. Note that this set is being targeted to adult fans, but we have no doubt that it could be a fun family build. Just follow the example of Gerard Butler aka Chief Stoick the Vast, who helps the film’s writer and director, Dean DeBlois build the set in this YouTube short.

The new live-action How to Train Your Dragon hits theaters June 13, 2025. Based on the trailers, it seems like the film will be a pretty close remake of the original. While the story might be staying the same, many of the actors are brand-new to the series. However, that’s not the case for Gerard Butler, who is returning to his role as Stoick, Hiccup’s father and the leader of Berk. While talking to ComicBook about Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Butler gave his thoughts about the part:

“It’s a bit of many things, there’s always a little bit of weirdness but there was also a huge amount of challenge, anticipation, excitement,” Butler told us. “One thing I’d always done when I was making the animated movies is see this animated character and go, ‘My god, imagine if I actually had to be him. Imagine I actually had to be that voice and those expressions and how he moves.’ And suddenly they went, ‘We want you to do that.’ So it was a challenge to make him so big and strong, but then also in a way where it’s not completely caricature so that an audience can come into the different layers of that character and his relationship with his son.

“But also to be in those worlds for real, which is what I love about making movies,” he continued. “You jump into these worlds that we make up and that’s fun. But obviously, How to Train Your Dragon is an epic example of stepping into these worlds.”

You can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers for Insiders. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders right here.