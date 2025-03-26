How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Funko Pops Are Up for Pre-Order

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon hits theaters this June, and Funko wants to make sure you’re prepared. They’ve just released 3 new Pops inspired by the live-action film as well as a Toothless that’s based on his design from the DreamWorks Dragons TV series. The three live-action pops include Hiccup, Astrid, and a deluxe Toothless standing majestically on a rock. You can pre-order the new live-action HTTYD Pops from Entertainment Earth here or Amazon here. The Dragons Toothless will be a Target Exclusive. Direct links are available below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new live-action How to Train Your Dragon hits theaters June 13, 2025. Based on the full-length trailer that was released back in February, it seems like the film will be a pretty close remake of the original. While the story might be staying the same, many of the actors are brand-new to the series. However, that’s not the case for Gerard Butler, who is returning to his role as Stoick, Hiccup’s father and the leader of Berk. While talking to ComicBook about Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Butler gave his thoughts about the part:

“It’s a bit of many things, there’s always a little bit of weirdness but there was also a huge amount of challenge, anticipation, excitement,” Butler told us. “One thing I’d always done when I was making the animated movies is see this animated character and go, ‘My god, imagine if I actually had to be him. Imagine I actually had to be that voice and those expressions and how he moves.’ And suddenly they went, ‘We want you to do that.’ So it was a challenge to make him so big and strong, but then also in a way where it’s not completely caricature so that an audience can come into the different layers of that character and his relationship with his son.

“But also to be in those worlds for real, which is what I love about making movies,” he continued. “You jump into these worlds that we make up and that’s fun. But obviously, How to Train Your Dragon is an epic example of stepping into these worlds.”

