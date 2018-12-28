How to Watch ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ so the Snap Happens at Midnight on New Year’s Eve

2018 is coming to a close and many of us are still looking for a last minute New Year’s Eve plan. If that includes you, we have a suggestion for how you can ring in 2019: Avengers: Infinity War.

Yesterday, u/Depreston posted a bleak New Year’s idea to /r/MarvelStudios, a subreddit “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.”

“On December 31st if you start Avengers: Infinity War at 9:48:54pm the snap will happen at midnight and you’ll get to ring in the New Year by crying,” they wrote.

Yikes! That sounds like an incredibly sad way to celebrate a new year, but we’re not here to judge. In fact, maybe it’s the best way to honor all of those we lost in The Decimation.

Many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans commented on the post, adding their own thoughts about this potential NYE plan.

“Man I was planning on starting the new year crying anyways so this at least gives me an excuse,” u/mbanson writes. Honestly, this is a great point! NYE is a high pressure holiday, so why not just sink into your feelings?

“Dread it, run from it, but next year still arrives,” u/experiM3NTALcase joked.

One commenter needed specifics, making sure they know exactly when to press start when the time comes.

“Details man! What do you mean by start? Press play from Blu-ray menu, start on streaming, etc. Are they the same timing? My snap must be perfectly timed, not just perfectly balanced,” asked u/Drakivaz.

The original poster was quick with an answer: “You will already have the movie paused at 0:00:00 at 9:30pm. You’ll bring over the postmates you ordered to your TV tray and open champagne! You’ll scroll Facebook as you eat to check out all the parties you weren’t invited to or told you had “plans” so you didn’t have to go. Then at exactly 9:48:54pm you’ll hit play!” Sounds like they’ve thought this through extremely carefully, and we respect it!

If you’re interested in this holiday plan, Netflix has now made it much easier for you. The Avengers film has been streaming on the site since Christmas Day, bringing sadness to a whole new group of people this holiday season.

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming MCU movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.