The road to the Oscars continues Sunday at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The only televised awards ceremony that honors exclusively actors, the SAG Awards presents 13 awards celebrating the outstanding film and television performances from the previous calendar year, as voted by SAG-AFTRA's membership of 122,600 eligible voters. This year's film nominees include Oscar contenders The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Whale — and many more — and from television, the Emmy-nominated final seasons of Ozark and Better Call Saul. Below, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 SAG Awards online live.

What Time Do the SAG Awards Start?



The official 2023 SAG Awards pre-show, PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, will stream live on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, and PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok channels beginning at 5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT.

The SAG Awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Where to Watch the SAG Awards 2023



The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Once the ceremony begins, you can watch the SAG Awards online live by tuning into the video embed below. (A U.S. audio descriptive version is available here.)

Can I Stream the SAG Awards on Netflix?



In January, it was announced Netflix would stream the SAG Awards live as part of a multi-year deal between the streamer and the Screen Actors Guild. The SAG Awards won't stream live on Netflix globally until 2024, but this year's ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

2023 SAG Awards Presenters



This year's lineup of presenters includes Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), and Jenny Slate (Everything Everywhere All At Once), along with Orlando Bloom (Carnival Row), James Marsden (Dead To Me), and Mark Wahlberg (Me Time), joining previously announced presenters Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Emily Blunt (The English), Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), Diego Calva (Babylon), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Don Cheadle (White Noise), Paul Dano (The Fabelmans), Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!), SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Claire Foy (Women Talking), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans), Eugene Levy (The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy), Li Jun Li (Babylon), Rooney Mara (Women Talking), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus, Emily the Criminal), Amy Poehler (Restless Leg Tour), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus), Adam Scott (Severance), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Zendaya (Euphoria).

Who Are the Nominees of the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards?



You can see the full list of 2023 SAG Awards nominees from film and television below:

MOVIES

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

TELEVISION



Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Emily Blunt (The English)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Steve Carell (The Patient)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Sam Elliott (1883)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

STUNTS

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things﻿



Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King