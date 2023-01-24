Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Receives Five Oscar Nominations

2018's Black Panther opened the forbidden door between Marvel Studios and the Academy Awards, and 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is walking right through. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel received a total of five Oscar nominations, including the first-ever acting nod for Marvel Studios in the form of Angela Bassett's best supporting actress nod. Beyond Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for best original song, best costume design, make-up & hairstyling, and best visual effects. These five nominations are down from its predecessor, as 2018's Black Panther received seven total nods four years ago.

Bassett's nomination is a rarity, as evident by the fact that no Marvel Studios performance has ever been nominated for an Academy Award. Going further, there are only a couple of comic book movie roles overall that received Oscars love. Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger were both nominated for their portrayals of the Joker in Joker and The Dark Knight, respectively. Both men went on to win the award.

Wakanda Forever will look to continue the franchise's winning ways in the best costume design category, as Ruth E. Carter won for the first film in 2019. It goes up against Babylon, Elvis, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Camile Friend and Joel Harlow's impressive make-up and hairstyling work faces off against Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova of All Quiet on the Western Front, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine of The Batman, and Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley of The Whale.

The sequel's biggest test will arguably come in the best visual effects category. While both the country of Wakanda and the underwater city of Talokan impressed, it stands against The Batman's Gotham and Avatar: The Way of Water's Pandora, as well as everything accomplished in Top Gun: Maverick and All Quiet on the Western Front.

Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" is seen by some as the early frontrunner for best original song. Alongside Wakanda Forever's end-credits track is "Applause" from Tell It like a Woman, "Naatu Naatu" from RRR, "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, and "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

The 95th Oscars take place on Sunday, March 12th.