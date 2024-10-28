How to Watch Trap and More M. Night Shyamalan Movies Online

M. Night Shyamalan movies are known for their twists. Whether it’s the truth about the “I see dead people” line in The Sixth Sense or that Split was part of Shyamalan’s superhero trilogy of Unbreakable/Split/Glass all along, the filmmaker is a master of the plot twist and didn’t-see-it-coming endings across such films as Unbreakable (2000), Signs (2002), The Village (2004), The Visit (2015), Old (2021), and Trap (2024).

The twist? Many of these Shyamalan movies are available to stream in the same place. The M. Night Shyamalan Spotlight, part of the No Sleep October Collection on Max, is a seven-movie collection that includes the Shyamalan-produced Caddo Lake (starring Dylan O’Brien) and The Watchers (directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan).

Below, we’ve rounded up all the ways to stream M. Night Shyamalan’s best movies, from The Sixth Sense (1999) through Trap (2024).



The Sixth Sense (1999)



Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), an 8-year-old boy, is haunted by his ability to “see dead people.” A helpless and reluctant channel, Cole is terrified by threatening visitations from those with unresolved problems who appear from the shadows. Confused by his paranormal powers, Cole is too young to understand his purpose, and too terrified to tell anyone, except child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), about his torment. As Dr. Crowe tries to uncover the ominous truth about Cole’s supernatural abilities, they both receive a jolt that awakens them to something harrowing and unexplainable.

Where to watch The Sixth Sense: Max

Unbreakable (2000)

David Dunn (Bruce Willis) is the sole survivor of a devastating train wreck. Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) is a mysterious stranger who offers a bizarre explanation as to why David escaped without a single scratch, an explanation that threatens to change David’s family and life forever



Where to watch Unbreakable: Max



Signs (2002)

In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a mysterious intricate 500-foot design of circles and lines appears carved into a family’s crops. Graham Hess (Mel Gibson), the family patriarch, still bereft over the accidental death of his wife, is tested in his journey to find the truth behind the unfolding mystery.



Where to watch Signs: Max

The Village (2004)



In 1897, a close-knit community lives with the frightening knowledge that a mythical race of creatures resides in the woods around them. The evil and foreboding force is so unnerving that none dare venture beyond the borders of the village and into the woods. But when curious, headstrong Lucius Hunt (Joaquin Phoenix) plans to step beyond the boundaries of the town and into the unknown, his bold move threatens to forever change the future of the village.



Where to watch The Village: Fubo (until Oct. 31), FX Now

Lady in the Water (2006)

Apartment building superintendent Cleveland Heep (Paul Giamatti) rescues what he thinks is a young woman (Bryce Dallas Howard) from the pool he maintains. When he discovers that she is actually a character from a bedtime story who is trying to make the journey back to her home, he works with his tenants to protect his new friend from the creatures that are determined to keep her in our world.

Where to watch Lady in the Water: Prime Video

The Happening (2008)

Mark Wahlberg stars as a man who takes his family on the run when a natural disaster threatens to end civilization. For years, the earth has been the victim of mankind’s “progress,” and the pollution has finally built to a point that causes a global backlash. An invisible neurotoxin is released into the air making the people in Philadelphia go crazy and kill themselves, causing a large-scale, cataclysmic environmental crisis that turns into a struggle by mankind to overcome nature.



Where to watch The Happening: Hulu

The Last Airbender (2010)

Shyamalan’s live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender follows Aang (Noah Ringer), an extraordinary boy with incredible “bending” powers, as he journeys through an exotic land filled with magical creatures and powerful friends. As the Avatar, he is the only one who can end the age-old conflict between the four nations: Air, Water, Earth and Fire.



Where to watch The Last Airbender: Pluto TV

After Earth (2013)

A crash landing leaves Kitai Raige (Jaden Smith) and his legendary father Cypher (Will Smith) stranded on Earth, 1,000 years after cataclysmic events forced humanity’s escape. With Cypher injured, Kitai must embark on a treacherous journey to signal for help. They must learn to work together and trust each other, if they want any chance of returning home.

Where to watch After Earth: Max

The Visit (2015)

When Loretta (Kathryn Hahn) sends her children, Becca and Tyler, to their grandparents’ secluded Pennsylvania farm for a weeklong stay, they quickly discover something is not right with the elderly couple. Faced with strange rules and increasingly frightening behavior, the children soon realize it will take all their wits to make it home alive.



Where to watch The Visit: Max

Split (2016)



Split delves into the mysterious recesses of one man’s fractured, gifted mind. Though Kevin (James McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher (Betty Buckley), there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him – as well as everyone around him — as the walls between his compartments shatter apart.



Where to watch Split: Peacock (until Oct. 31)

Glass (2019)

M. Night Shyamalan brings together two of his standout original films — Unbreakable and Split — in this explosive comic book thriller. Elijah Price, also known as Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson), finds David Dunn (Bruce Willis) pursuing Kevin Wendell Crumb’s superhuman figure, The Beast (James McAvoy), in a series of escalating encounters. Price, armed with secrets critical to both men, emerges as a shadowy orchestrator.



Where to watch Glass: Prime Video

Old (2021)

Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly… reducing their entire lives into a single day.



Where to watch Old: Peacock, Fubo TV, USA Network

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

In this Shyamalan thriller, a tight-knit family is taken hostage by four armed strangers while vacationing at a remote cabin. The visitors, led by Leonard (Dave Bautista), demand that the young girl and her parents (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) make an unthinkable choice: to save their family or save humanity.



Where to watch Knock at the Cabin: STARZ

Trap (2024)

A father, Cooper (Josh Hartnett), and his teen daughter, Riley (Ariel Donaghue), attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Where to watch Trap: Max