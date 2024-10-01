Max Launches "No Sleep October" Horror Movie Collection for Halloween

October is finally upon us and, with Spooky Season in full swing, Max has launched its annual horror collection for movie fans to stream as they approach Halloween. On Tuesday morning, Max revealed the 2024 edition of its horror hub, which is now available to access on the Max homepage.

This year's hub is called No Sleep October, and it features seven different curated collections of horror movies for fans to dive into. The collections available as part of the hub include Screaming Now: Essential Picks, Pure Nightmare Fuel, A24 Spine-Chillers, M. Night Shyamalan Spotlight, Stephen King's Universe, Halloween Classics, and Unleash the Monster.

These collections feature films already on Max, as well as a few new arrivals that will be added throughout the month. Those include the new Salem's Lot, which is a Max original, and the streaming debuts of new hits like MaXXXine and Trap.

You can check out the full list of Max's No Sleep October collections below!