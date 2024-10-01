Max Launches "No Sleep October" Horror Movie Collection for Halloween
Max has a huge lineup of horror options to stream this October.
October is finally upon us and, with Spooky Season in full swing, Max has launched its annual horror collection for movie fans to stream as they approach Halloween. On Tuesday morning, Max revealed the 2024 edition of its horror hub, which is now available to access on the Max homepage.
This year's hub is called No Sleep October, and it features seven different curated collections of horror movies for fans to dive into. The collections available as part of the hub include Screaming Now: Essential Picks, Pure Nightmare Fuel, A24 Spine-Chillers, M. Night Shyamalan Spotlight, Stephen King's Universe, Halloween Classics, and Unleash the Monster.
These collections feature films already on Max, as well as a few new arrivals that will be added throughout the month. Those include the new Salem's Lot, which is a Max original, and the streaming debuts of new hits like MaXXXine and Trap.
You can check out the full list of Max's No Sleep October collections below!
Screaming Now: Essential Picks
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Caddo Lake (Premieres 10/10)
Fright Night (1985)
It (2017)
Malignant
MaXXXine (Premieres 10/18)
Paranormal Activity
Salem's Lot (2024) (Premieres 10/3)
Scream (1996)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Exorcist
The Final Destination
The Shining
The Sixth Sense
Trap (Premieres 10/25)
Trick 'r Treat
Uzumaki
We're All Going to the World's Fair
X (2022) (Premieres 10/18)
Pure Nightmare Fuel
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
Annabelle Comes Home
Annabelle: Creation
Black Christmas (2019)
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
Doctor Sleep
Evil Dead (2013)
Evil Dead Rise
Friday the 13th (2009)
Insidious: Chapter 3
Oracle
Poltergeist (1982)
Pulse
Saw
Scream 2
Sinister
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Curse of La Llorona
The Nun II
The Strangers
The Strangers: Prey at Night
A24 Spine-Chillers
A Ghost Story
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Climax
Dream Scenario
I Saw the TV Glow
It Comes at Night
MaXXXine (Premieres 10/18)
Men
Midsommar
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
The Lighthouse
X (Premieres 10/18)
M. Night Shyamalan Spotlight
Caddo Lake (Premieres 10/10)
Signs
The Sixth Sense
The Visit
The Watchers
Trap (Premieres 10/25)
Unbreakable
Stephen King's Universe
A Return to Salem's Lot
Doctor Sleep
Firestarter (1984)
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two
Misery
Salem's Lot (1979)
Salem's Lot (2024) (Premieres 10/3)
Stephen King's It (1990)
The Outsider
The Shining
Halloween Classics
Beetlejuice
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
I Was a Teenage Zombie
Interview with the Vampire
Practical Magic
The Craft (1996)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Vampires Suck
Unleash the Monster
Aliens
Anaconda
Cronos
Equinox
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
House (1977)
Krampus
Leviathan
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Salem's Lot (2024) (Premieres 10/3)
Splice
The Blob
The Dead Don't Die
The Lure
Vampyr
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula II: Ascension
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy
Wes Craven Presents: They
