Caddo Lake: M. Night Shyamalan-Produced Thriller Gets Release Date

Caddo Lake, a new thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan is headed to Max. On Thursday, Max announced that the film will premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, October 10th.The film, which stars Dylan O'Brien, Eliza Scanlen, Diana Hopper, Caroline Falk, Sam Hennings, Eric Lange, and Lauren Ambrose, also got a teaser trailer promising that "secrets resurface" when tragedy strikes. You can check out the teaser for yourself below.

In Caddo Lake when an eight-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes, a series of past deaths and disappearances start to link together, forever altering a broken family's history. The film comes from writer-directors Celine Held and Logan George. Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Kara Durrett, and Josh Godfrey produced the film. Kimberly Steward, Harrison Huffman, and Will Greenfield served as executive producers. Caddo Lake was inspired by a photo of the real Caddo Lake that Held and George found online. The movie filmed in late 2021 and 2022 in and around Karnack, Texas, in the area of the real Caddo Lake. Held and George previously worked with Shyamalan, directing on his series Servant.

Earlier this year, Shyamalan released his most recent movie, Trap. In that film, which stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Alison Pill, a father and teen daughter attend a pop concert where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event. Shyamalan said in a recent interview that he's open to making a sequel to Trap, if audiences are interested in it.

"We screened this for an audience and they were so excited. And at the end, in a test screening, someone asked the audience, 'How many of you wanna see a sequel of this?' And every hand in the theater went up and I was hiding. And I saw it, and I was like, 'Whoa,'" Shyamalan told The Playlist. "So that's one. And then two, okay, I finished this movie, three weeks ago, I went back to the office the next day and felt an absolute loss that I wasn't going be with these characters again. I used to run to the editing room. I loved this movie and I wanted to be with this music and these characters and Cooper and Riley and Lady Raven, all of them. And so that was a strange feeling. They become a part of you when you're making these characters. And, and it was such a joyful experience; we were laughing through it and, playing, and the audience can feel that. So, yeah...."

Caddo Lake debuts October 10th on Max.