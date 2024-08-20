Tyrese Gibson Reveals Surprising Way He Recruited Scott Eastwood for 1992 Movie

Tyrese Gibson has an interesting story for how he talked Scott Eastwood into joining 1992. The film directed by Ariel Vromen is set during the turbulent time in Los Angeles when the Rodney King verdict dropped, sending the city into chaos with riots. With Gibson originally being from Los Angeles, 1992 is the perfect starring vehicle for the Fast & Furious star. Eastwood joined the Fast & Furious franchise in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, and recently starred alongside Gibson in Fast X. But as far as Eastwood’s involment in 1992, Gibson revealed the Fast & Furious movies had nothing to do with it.

ComicBook spoke to Tyrese Gibson ahead of the release of 1992, where we asked how he and Scott Eastwood came together to work on the project, and if it happened while they were filming Fast X. “No, Scott was actually sleeping at my house in Atlanta while working on another film, and he was literally in front of me eating a breakfast burrito when I finally got a call from Ariel Vromen to have a conversation about 1992,” Gibson revealed. When he asked Eastwood if he had heard of Ariel Vromen, Eastwood began to gush about the filmmaker, which eventually led to conversations about Eastwood joining 1992. You can watch the interview in the player above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How Tyrese Gibson brought real-world experiences to 1992

Another aspect of 1992 that Tyrese Gibson addressed was being a Black father from Los Angeles, and how there are some differences in how Black men parent compared to White men. “I don’t want to say being a Black father is different than being a father, but there’s just certain ways to argue, there’s certain ways to go about that dynamic,” he said. “So if you’re a deadbeat, you’re still going to demand that respect. If you just met your son at 15, you’re going to still demand your respect. We’re not about to be doing all this back-and-forth. There was a lot of energy that I couldn’t relate to. So we just talked through that, fixed it all.”

What is 1992 movie about?

In 1992, Mercer (Tyrese Gibson) is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son (Christopher A’mmanuel) amidst the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Across town, another father and son (Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood) put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide in this tense crime-thriller.

Starring Tyrese Gibson, Clé Bennett, Dylan Arnold, Christopher A’mmanuel, Michael Beasley, Ori Pfeffer, Tosin Morohunfola, Oleg Taktarov, with Scott Eastwood, and Ray Liotta in one of his final film roles, 1992 is directed by Ariel Vromen from a screenplay by Sascha Penn and Ariel Vromen and a story by Sascha Penn. It is produced by Ariel Vromen, Andreas Rommel, Maurice Fadida, Sascha Penn, and Adam Kolbrenner.

1992 premieres in theaters August 30th.