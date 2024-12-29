How Vin Diesel Used The Fast and the Furious to Make His Passion Project

In what might be one of Hollywood’s smartest business moves, Vin Diesel traded a brief cameo appearance for an entire franchise – and nearly lost his house trying to make it work. When Universal Pictures approached Diesel about appearing in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the actor made an unusual counter-offer. Instead of accepting payment, he demanded something more valuable: the rights to his beloved Riddick character. The deal would prove to be what Diesel called “one of the best deals in Hollywood history.”

“They gave me two franchises. One, ‘Fast,’ which they didn’t think they’d ever produce again,” Diesel told the LA Times. “And ‘Riddick,’ which they didn’t want to produce ever again.”

The actor’s dedication to the Riddick franchise ran deep. He had previously turned down a $20 million payday for 2 Fast 2 Furious to make The Chronicles of Riddick for just $11 million, explaining back in 2017 that sequels weren’t thought highly of at the time, which made continuing the Fast franchise something he wasn’t considering. His vision for Riddick was ambitious from the start, however.

“When I was in the process of creating this mythology for ‘Chronicles of Riddick,’ the idea was to create a story, a trilogy, that would start at the end of ‘Pitch Black’ in the same way that ‘Lord of the Rings’ is a trilogy that starts at the end, essentially, of ‘The Hobbit,’” Diesel said in 2006. “I wanted ‘Pitch Black’ to be ‘The Hobbit’ to ‘The Chronicles of Riddick.’”

However, when Chronicles struggled at the box office, earning $107 million against a budget of up to $120 million and costing Universal nearly $50 million in losses, the studio became hesitant. Even Diesel’s offer to buy the rights for $10 million was rejected. “

At that time, I felt like ‘Riddick’ was held in a vault,” he recalled. “They said, ‘We couldn’t bear the idea of this movie being successful somewhere else. So the answer is no.’”

The Tokyo Drift cameo changed everything. Not only did Diesel secure the Riddick rights after that film’s success, but he also gained a producer credit on future Fast & Furious films. When production of the 2013 Riddick faced financial crisis in Canada, the actor took extraordinary measures, including leveraging his own home.

The gamble paid off. Made for a modest $38 million, Riddick earned $98.3 million worldwide. Including home video sales of over $26 million domestically, the film proved profitable enough to keep the franchise alive. Now, Diesel returns to the character in Riddick: Furya, which began production in August 2024 across Germany, Spain, and the U.K. The fourth installment will follow Riddick as he “finally returns to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new monster.”

Diesel’s strategic maneuvering not only saved his passion project but also demonstrated how star power could be leveraged beyond simple salary negotiations. As both the Fast franchise and Riddick series continue to expand, that single cameo deal speaks volumes to playing the long game in Hollywood.