Chronicles of Riddick Sequel With Vin Diesel Gets Production Start Date

Vin Diesel is officially returning to one of his most surprising franchises. On Monday, it was announced that the fourth Riddick film, titled Riddick: Furya, will begin production later this year. Diesel is expected to reprise his role as Richard B. Riddick in Riddick: Furya, and also produce via his One Race Films banner. Production on Riddick: Furya is slated to begin on August 26th, and will shoot in Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The new film does not currently have a North American distributor, or a release date.

Riddick: Furya is the latest installment in the sci-fi franchise, which has already encompassed 2000's Pitch Black, 2004's The Chronicles of Riddick, and 2013's Riddick. The first three films became cult classics, earning a combined total of $267 million at the global box office. Riddick: Furya will be directed by David Twohy, who has helmed all of the franchise's previous installments. The character of Riddick is created by Ken and Jim Wheat, who co-wrote the script for Pitch Black alongside Twohy.

What Is Riddick: Furya About?

In Riddick: Furya, Riddick finally returns to his home world, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new monster. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.

"Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we're finally ready to honor their call to action with Riddick: Furya," Twhoy previously saiid of the project. "My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we've created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick's homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick's genesis."

Will There Be a Riddick Spinoff?

The Riddick universe has included a handful of offshoots over the years, including multiple motion comics, novels, and video games. Diesel has repeatedly expressed a desire to return back to the Riddick universe, previously announcing that there were plans not only for a fourth film, but for a spinoff television series starring him. Updates surrounding Furya have been gradually coming out since 2016, with Diesel previously indicating that it could be an origin story for the character.

"David Twohy, he wrote a great script," Diesel previously told GamesRadar. "It's just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that. But I believe we're shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome."

"We did have great success with Escape From Butcher Bay," Diesel added. "It feels like an eternity ago now. But, I imagine that we would take advantage of the gaming space and add an extra chapter, but definitely, the [movie's] script is already written. So it's safe to say that we are moving towards filming the fourth chapter of Riddick."