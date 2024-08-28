Vin Diesel Shares BTS Look at Riddick: Furya

For the second time in under a week, Vin Diesel took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes image from Riddick: Furya, the next action blockbuster to feature the actor in one of his most ironic roles and the first new Riddick movie since 2013. The film would mark the fourth live-action outing for Diesel as Riddick, the character he played in his breakout hit Pitch Black. Aside from the part of Dominic Toretto, Riddick is the character Diesel has seemed the most invested in over the years, always holding out hope for another movie even when it seemed like studios weren’t interested.

With roles in some of the world’s biggest film franchises, it has seemingly been difficult for Diesel to carve out time to shoot Furya, which has been kicking around since 2019 or so. Previously, Diesel said that the movie was ready to shoot in 2021, although it is not clear how much pre-production work had actually been done on it, or whether he was just saying that because the studio was happy with David N. Twohy’s screenplay.

The new, behind-the-scenes image shows Diesel as Riddick, behind the wheel of a vehicle while there’s a camera operator in the passenger seat, presumably getting Riddick’s side of a conversation. This follows last week, when Diesel posted an image in costume and hanging off the side of a cliff.

First introduced in Pitch Black, Riddick was one of Diesel’s earliest iconic roles. The world was later explored in Chronicles of Riddick, and then in Riddick, and since that movie released in 2013, there have been consistent rumors that Universal was developing a fourth installment.

Furya, you might remember, is the name of Riddick’s homeworld, which he was working to save in Riddick. You can check out that film’s official synopsis here: “Betrayed by his own kind and left for dead on a desolate planet, Riddick fights for survival against alien predators and becomes more powerful and dangerous than ever before. Soon bounty hunters from throughout the galaxy descend on Riddick only to find themselves pawns in his greater scheme for revenge. With his enemies right where he wants them, Riddick unleashes a vicious attack of vengeance before returning to Furya to save it from destruction.”

The tagline, as read by Diesel’s son in a 2019 social media post, is apparently “everyone wants to be a beast, until it’s time to do what real beasts do.”