Hubie Halloween: Boston News Anchor Fired for Cameo in Adam Sandler Netflix Comedy

If you watched Hubie Halloween on Netflix (and based on its standing in their Top 10 it seems likely that you did), you may recall a scene where a news anchor is dressed as DC Comics villain Harley Quinn (pictured below), setting up one of many gags around the character. What you may not know is that the young woman in the film is an actual news anchor, and her appearance in the new Adam Sandler movie has landed her in hot water with her employer and gotten her fired. Former 7 News anchor Alaina Pinto had the cameo in the new movie, and took to Twitter today to confirm that her brief moment on camera in the film cost her her job.

“Hi Friends! I have some news to share,” Pinto posted on social media. “Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, ‘Hubie Halloween.’ In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station.”

(Photo: NETFLIX)

She continued, “I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved. Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege.”

Pinto had been part of the 7NEWS team since December of 2016 and had previously worked for Fox Local 44 and ABC Local 22 in Burlington, Vermont.

Hubie Halloween marks Sandler's first Netflix original since Murder Mystery, and his first starring role since Uncut Gems. Fans have been waiting to see what's next for Sandler, especially since he promised folks that he would follow Uncut Gems with the worst movie he's ever made if he didn't win the Oscar. (While we certainly would not call Hubie Halloween one of his best, we also would say this probably doesn't count as his worst, either.)

In addition to Sandler, Hubie Halloween stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill with a script that Sandler co-wrote with Tim Herlihy. Sandler also produced the film alongside Kevin Grady and Allen Covert.