Hubie Halloween Pokes Fun at Harley Quinn Costumes

✖

Adam Sandler's latest comedy, Hubie Halloween, hit Netflix yesterday and featured some fun easter eggs for fans of hit past movies. The movie, which currently has a 48% critics score and 60% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, also had an ongoing bit that will certainly make any comic book movie fan laugh. Throughout Hubie Halloween, which (obviously) takes place on Halloween, multiple people are dressed up as the Suicide Squad version of Harley Quinn. Ever since 2016, the DC character's look from the movie has been one of the most seen costumes/cosplays at cons and during Halloween.

During the movie, three women who work at the news station are all dressed as Harley Quinn, and later a little girl is seen trick or treating in the outfit. You can view one of the looks below:

(Photo: Netflix)

Hilariously (and probably coincidentally), June Squibb wears a shirt in the movie that says, "I Shaved My Balls For This," which Rosie Perez also wears (although, a different color) in Birds of Prey. We're certainly grateful Birds of Prey exists because now there are many, many costume choices for Harley Quinn (and other awesome characters) instead of just the one. It's a shame there won't be many opportunities for people to dress up this year due to the pandemic, but we look forward to all of the future BoP looks.

Hubie Halloween marks Sandler's first Netflix original since Murder Mystery, and his first starring role since Uncut Gems. Fans have been waiting to see what's next for Sandler, especially since he promised folks that he would follow Uncut Gems with the worst movie he's ever made if he didn't win the Oscar. (While we certainly would not call Hubie Halloween one of his best, we also would say this probably doesn't count as his worst, either.)

In addition to Sandler, Hubie Halloween stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill with a script that Sandler co-wrote with Tim Herlihy. Sandler also produced the film alongside Kevin Grady and Allen Covert.

Have you watched Hubie Halloween yet? What did you think? Tell us in the comments!

Hubie Halloween is now streaming on Netflix.