Huge Disney Villains Funko Pop Wave Launches For Funkoween

Funko kicked off their Funkoween 2021 event today with dozens of new Halloween-themed Funko Pop figure releases expected to drop over the course of the week. They're coming out of the gate strong with a big wave of Pop figures inspired by iconic Disney villains.

The common figures in the new Disney Villains wave include 6 Pop figures, 1 Jumbo Pop figure, 2 Deluxe Pop figures, 4 Pop Plush, and a collection of Mystery Minis. A breakdown of these releases can be found below. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now.

DELUXE: Evil Queen on Throne

DELUXE: Ursula on Throne

JUMBO 10": Villains- Maleficent Dragon

POP: Captain Hook

POP: Cruella de Vil (recently released Cruella Funko Pops can be found here)

POP: Doctor Facilier

POP: Lady Tremaine

POP: Maleficent

POP: Queen Grimhilde

PLUSH: Maleficent 4"

PLUSH: Queen Grimhilde 4"

PLUSH: Queen of Hearts 4"

PLUSH: Ursula 4"

Mystery Minis (12 figures)

Exclusives in the Funkoween Disney Villains wave include a glow-in-the dark 10-inch Maleficent Dragon here on Amazon, Hades with Chess Board at Target, Dr. Facillier with Skull here at BoxLunch, Cruella de Vil at the Funko Shop (coming soon), and a Diamond Collection Maleficent on Throne here at Hot Topic.

As noted, the Funkoween 2021 event takes place between May 24th and May 28th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Funkoween master list.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.