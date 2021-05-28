Disney's Cruella Gets Its First Fashionable Funko Pops

Disney's upcoming live-action film Cruella stars Emma Stone as the iconic villain Cruella de Vil. As we've seen in the trailer, fashion will be central to the movie, which means that Funko will have plenty of inspiration for new Pop figure designs. It all starts today with the launch of pre-orders for Pop figures based on two Cruella costumes.

The first Cruella Funko Pop figures include a design featuring her gorgeous red dress from the masquerade party and a design that's based the black outfit - with cane - from the office scene. Pre-orders for the new Cruella Pop figures are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now. Official details about Disney's Cruella film can be found below.

Emma Stone stars in Cruella alongside Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Emily Beecham. Gillespie directs with a screenplay from Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The original One Hundred and One Dalmatians novel was written by Dodie Smith.

"Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella will be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.