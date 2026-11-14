Hugh Jackman Officially Confirms 2 of Avengers: Doomsday’s Biggest Unannounced Characters

Well, it’s official: a few new roles in Avengers: Doomsday have been confirmed—they just might not be the ones that fans were expecting. While characters from across the expansive entirety of the Avengers universe will be appearing in this next chapter, there are two names fans were hoping to see added to the credits. And they have, in a surprising way; Jackman confirmed via a recent Instagram story that he and Reynolds have been credited as contributing literary material to the film (this doesn’t make them official scriptwriters, however).

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And while fans are still holding out hope for a potential Deadpool or Wolverine appearance, it’s certainly better than nothing to know for sure that the actors were involved at all. And Reynolds and Jackman are in great company, including Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Michael Waldron, the creator of Loki. In full, those credited for additional literary material in the film are Stephen McFeely, Waldron, Eric Pearson, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Jeff Loveness, and Andrew Lanham.

Does This Prove Wolverine and Deadpool Will Pop Up in Doomsday?

Not necessarily, but it does make it seem much more likely. Really, the only thing missing is an official confirmation or a trailer appearance. And as of now, the pair are among the few main characters not officially slated to return, which has some fans scratching their heads. But despite the lack of confirmation on whether they’ll be coming back in character, it’s not shocking to see Reynolds involved as a writer, especially since he co-wrote the scripts for both Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. This is, however, the first time that Jackman has ever received a writer’s credit of any kind during his nearly 25-year tenure as Wolverine.

More than likely, fans will have to wait for the film’s actual release to find out whether these two are coming back for more. But it seems more and more likely, especially since Deadpool & Wolverine became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time with over $1 billion (surpassed only by The Odyssey earlier this year), making it not only a fan-favorite film, but a box office smash hit that Marvel would be loath to not cash in on again. And with so many other X-Men set to appear, it would be weird not to include this dynamic duo as well. Both actors have also helped with the film’s marketing, with Reynolds appearing at Disney’s D23 Expo in a variation of Deadpool’s costume to jokingly ask where his role was, saying, when told that filming had wrapped, “So there’s no additional photography, no overages, no last-minute additions?”

Avengers: Doomsday is obviously directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and the confirmed list of MCU faves who will be appearing includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Florence Pugh, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, Paul Rudd, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, and more (like, a lot more).