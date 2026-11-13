Major Spider-Man: Brand New Day Record Already in Trouble Thanks to Doomsday

Spider-Man: Brand New Day absolutely dominated the box office this summer, becoming the highest grossing movie of all time domestically after beating out Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but Avengers: Doomsday already seems on track to take Brand New Day’s crown. Brand New Day accomplished what frankly felt like the impossible when it landed in theaters. For years, there has been considerable discourse about the notion of “superhero fatigue,” and although Avengers: Endgame had been a smash hit in 2019, even the MCU had struggled in the years since with consistent wins.

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Yet, Brand New Day drew out an incredible number of theater-goers, and in addition to its box office success, it managed to become very highly rated by critics and audiences alike (currently, Brand New Day has a very impressive 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a jaw-dropping 97% with audiences). Granted, there have always been questions about whether Doomsday could come along and outperform Brand New Day, even in light of all that success—after all, Avengers: Endgame still has Brand New Day beat at the global box office—and while we won’t know for sure until Doomsday hits theaters next month, new projections shared by Box Office Theory suggest that this newest Avengers installment very well may come out on top. Check out the exact numbers below.

Doomsday Could Be on Track to Beat Brand New Day

Per Box Office Theory, Doomsday is reportedly currently tracking to earn $340-369 million in its domestic box office opening weekend—meaning it has the potential to out-earn Brand New Day’s $360 million domestic opening weekend. While that’s already exciting enough on its own, if these numbers end up becoming a reality, then it also means Doomsday could beat out Brand New Day’s records overall. Of course, then the question becomes whether Doomsday could become the highest-grossing MCU movie to date. Domestically, that would mean beating Brand New Day, and globally, that would require beating out Endgame. Currently, Doomsday seems much more likely to accomplish the former than it does the latter (although all of this is speculative for now).

While Brand New Day was a massive success and will therefore be very difficult to beat, Doomsday is setting itself up to best the movie in myriad ways. Already, Marvel Studios’ choice to bring Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans back was proof of that effort, but in the time since, those decisions have only grown, from confirmation that the original X-Men are appearing in the film to the VisionQuest post-credits scene confirming that Wanda Maximoff is back and now with Doom. With these details, it seems very possible that Doomsday really could break Brand New Day’s records. However, when it comes to beating Endgame at the worldwide box office, that seems like a steeper hill to climb, especially because Endgame was the culmination of everything that had come before. Never say never, though; Doomsday really could come out on top.

Do you think Doomsday will beat Brand New Day and/or Endgame at the box office? Let us know in the comments down below.