New Doomsday Video Reveals A Major 20th Century Fox X-Men Hero Missing from Cast Announcements

A new teaser has just dropped for Avengers: Doomsday, continuing to build the hype around this epic film that will surely change the MCU landscape permanently. The film (which has tested well with audiences ahead of its Dec. 18 release date) features a stacked roster of superheroes joining the party, but what we didn’t expect to see in this most recent video was truly eye-opening. Despite not previously being advertised, Jean Grey made her presence known during a montage of characters in a blink and you might miss it moment. Luckily, we don’t blink at ComicBook.com.

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Played by Famke Janssen in the original live-action movies that began in 2000, Grey has been absent from the movies since 2014 until recently when a new actress stepped in for the role. Her addition to the mutant side of this clash is a huge one, since she is one of the most powerful beings from Professor Xavier’s first class. Making it an even bigger deal – it looks like this iteration of Grey isn’t coming alone. If the teaser is to be believed, a certain cosmic entity might also be showing its face in Doomsday, making for a more monumental bout than we were initially led to believe.

New Doomsday Teaser Adds Jean Grey Into The Battle

During the new tease for Avengers: Doomsday, close-ups of MCU heroes eyes flash across the screen at rapid pace. Three seconds into the video after we see Patrick Stewart’s visage, a set of female eyes stare into the viewer. These don’t just appear to be anyone’s eyes, and fans are believing this character is Jean Grey. Adding to the intrigue is the eyes we are looking at have something extraordinary happening to them, with a fiery crimson power surging through them. Could this be the Phoenix Force making its presence known? Such power would surely be attractive to Dr. Doom, but then the question becomes whether he is trying to destroy it or contain it for his own use?

The bigger mystery of whether this is or isn’t actually Grey is if this is a new appearance from Famke Janssen, who previously stated she was not part of the upcoming entry in the Avengers saga. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment last November, Janssen said that Disney had not called her to reprise the role in any new Marvel movies, simply saying “Never ever.”

“I should be flattered, I suppose, that this character has resonated with people,” Janssen explained. “It’s been so long, but it’s nice that people are still talking about her. I’m sure every single time there’s a new movie that they’re doing, like [is it] Doomsday? … it’ll come up again… Every time I do an interview, it’s mentioned. It’s interesting. I didn’t realize that was such a big part. Every interview I do, that will come up, and of everything I say, that is going to be the only thing that’s gonna be printed.”

How Does Jean Grey and The Phoenix Fit Into Avengers: Doomsday?

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While Janssen’s status is truly unknown, the character of Jean Grey has returned to the big screen. Debuting in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sadie Sink has picked up the role as a younger and less experienced version of the character. What makes it more interesting is that we know James Marsden is returning as Cyclops in Doomsday, but this is a much older and more grizzled version of the team’s leader as opposed to a teenage Jean Grey. If we are seeing a different world as part of Marvel’s massive multiverse, it stands to reason that one Cyclops is not the same as the other, so we shouldn’t worry too much about a May-December romance between the original and Sink’s iteration of Grey.

Janssen’s version of Grey was killed off in X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006, after eradicating Scott Summers earlier in the film. However, both characters were essentially resurrected after the events of Days of Future Past, which could explain why they are both back in action over a decade later in Doomsday. Ian McKellan will also return as Magneto alongside the late Patrick Stewart who will be making his final cinematic appearance in the film. Other X-characters confirmed to be in the new movie including Channing Tatum as Gambit, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique.

How do you think Jean Grey/ The Phoenix fit into Avengers: Doomsday, or do you have a different theory from something you saw in this new teaser? Let us know in the comments below.