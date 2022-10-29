Hugh Jackman Recalls "Humiliating" Audition With Sandra Bullock

Hugh Jackman is an Emmy, Tony, and Grammy-award-winning actor who is best known for playing Wolverine in various X-Men films. However, there were some bumps along the way in his career. The actor recently spoke with Variety and revealed he auditioned for the beloved Sandra Bullock comedy, Miss Congeniality. The movie was released the same year as X-Men, so Jackman wasn't the big name he is today. He was up for the part of FBI agent Eric Matthews, which ultimately went to Benjamin Bratt. Jackman explained that he didn't want the part, but his agent made him audition anyway. That way, if he got the role, they could negotiate against his offer for Someone Like You, which he did end up making.

"No one knew X-Men yet," Jackman explained. "I was a nobody." He recalls reading with Bullock and thinking, "'Holy shit! She's amazing! And so quick and fast. I'm not even vaguely up to speed here.' I was pedaling as fast as I could, but I didn't know the script well enough." Jackman continued, "It was the first time I'd tested [with another actor] ... I was impressed that she was in there. I didn't expect her to be in there. I'm guessing eight people she tested with." He added, "That's humiliating, when your agent says, 'I don't want you to get this job, but just go get it.' And then you don't get it."

Does Sandra Bullock Have Wolverine Opinions?

Funnily enough, Sandra Bullock made some Wolverine comments earlier this year during the press tour for The Lost City. She was interviewed alongside Daniel Radcliffe, who kept getting asked about the possibility of playing Wolverine in the MCU. This caused a hilarious reaction from Bullock.

"I mean, Dan it must have been weird waking up to find you were cast as Wolverine," It's Gone Viral joked in an interview. "Mate, that's been happening to me semi-annually for the last three years," Radcliffe replied. "Why don't you just do it?" Bullock asked. "Because no one's asking me in reality, Sandra. It's just like Twitter speculation," Radcliffe explained. "Wolverine people, can you please just f***ing cast him. Just do it. Stop tiptoeing around and having people ask at press junkets. Just cast the man," Bullock replied.

When Is Hugh Jackman Playing Wolverine Again?

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role and has even had some wardrobe mishaps due to his expanding muscles.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on September 6th, 2024.