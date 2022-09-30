Hugh Jackman Shares Glimpse of Deadpool 3 Training

Hugh Jackman is coming back as Wolverine, and Marvel fans could not be happier. The actor first played the character in X-Men in 2000, and many thought he was done with the role after Logan was released in 2017. Both Ryan Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing that Jackman will be in Deadpool 3, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Today, Jackman took to Instagram to reveal he's once again training for the role.

"Work in progress," Jackman captioned the post. You can check out his photo below:

(Photo: Instagram)

Jackman occasionally talks about the intense training process that goes into creating his Wolverine body. Last year, the actor even shared a throwback photo to his Wolverine days, and joked that the man in the photo (himself) looked like he was in "serious pain." This week, Jackman said that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was his own. On TikTok, u/uncrazed caught up with the X-Men star to ask him how Reynolds convinced him to return to the role. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions, brother." However, Jackman has said many times in the past that he was done.

"I'm hearing about this from you, and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," Jackman said to Jake's Takes last year. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

Here's what Reynolds said during the big Deadpool 3 announcement: "Hey everyone, we're extremely sad to have missed D23 [the official Disney fan club expo], but we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now," he began. "I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I… I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea. Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?"

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on September 6th, 2024.