Hugh Jackman Roasts Ryan Reynolds With Hilarious Impression Video

Ryan Reynolds was honored with the 2022 American Cinematheque Award – but don't expect him getting any respect from his Deadpool 3 co-star, Hugh Jackman. The American Cinematheque Award ceremony was barely over before Jackman was on social media posting a new video mocking Ryan Ryenolds – the latest slavo in the ongoing faux-war between the two former "People's Sexiest Man Alive" recipients.

Tonight’s American Cinematheque Awards honoree @VancityReynolds has hit the red carpet ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/hr51K2nE9r — American Cinematheque (@am_cinematheque) November 18, 2022

In the video, Jackman can be seen coaching a young boy in a cheap paper Deadpool mask (identified in the post caption as young actor Benjamin Pajak) in how to give an award speech just like Ryan Reynolds did at the American Cinematheque Awards. Here's the end result of that little monologue:

"I'm the most handsome. My acting is absolutely unmatched – by anyone, ever. I'm the most creative genius of all time. NO ONE DESVERES THIS HERO AWARD MORE THAN ME!" Now roll the video packaged that Ryan is pretending he didn't create, edit, and approve."

The video ends with Pajak lifting the mask to shed his "Deadpool" persona and saying "You know, I think I nailed that Hugh Jackman!"

After a high-five, Jackman adds, "Yeah, just like Ryan," while giving a snide, sinister laugh and hugging Pajak.

These kinds of mock-trash-talk video have become a regular thing for both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to drop on one another – and has certainly become the norm since their plans to make Deadpool 3 have come to light.

In fact, it was a comedic video just like the one above that revealed to Marvel fans that Reynolds and Jackman were partnering for Deadpool 3. Reynolds was found in a house from a Taylor Swift video, pretending to be suffering writer's block while working on the Deadpool 3 script. When Reynolds couldn't get an idea off the ground, he just 'threw in the towel' and asked Hugh Jackmamn (who was just casually strolling by in the background) if he wanted to come back as Wolverine. Jackman begrudingly agreed. The two stars followed that up with a more comedic video featuring them both fanboy'ing out in a mock fight meant to convey what "Deadpool vs. Wolverine" could look like.

In short: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are a two-man marketing team for Marvel's "Deadpool/Wolverine movie."

Deadpool 3 has a release date of November 8, 2024.