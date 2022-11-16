Ryan Reynolds Reveals He's Been Planning Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 Comeback for a Ridiculously Long Time

Make no mistake about it, Ryan Reynolds has been orchestrating the return of Hugh Jackman for quite some time. While the Logan star has long said he was putting the adamantium claws down, Reynolds said in one recent press stop he's wanted to appear alongside Jackman in a Marvel movie since that day he was born. When asked how long Jackman's return has brewing, Reynolds joked with THR that he's "wanted this to happen since the day my mother and father finished a box of chardonnay and checked into that Holiday Inn Express to produce a child."

Reynolds went on to add he's become a huge fan of the marketing side of things, evidenced by the teaser video he, Jackman, and filmmaker Shawn Levy made to officially announced the threequel. "I enjoy mischief. And as corny as it sounds, I love that the north star for Maximum Effort is bringing people together in smart, fun and unexpected ways," Reynolds continued. "I've waited my whole career for creative connections like I have with George Dewey and James Toney, my partners at the company, and I don't take it for granted. I don't know how I ended up this lucky to know people — and I'm including Levy and Hugh and Krasinski and many others — who share values and a work ethic like this."

Is Deadpool 3 going to be rated R?

As of now, Rhett Reese says he and his writing partner Paul Wernick have been instructed to write an R-rated version of the script for the followup.

"Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that," Reese told Den of Geek earlier this year. "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

What X-Men movies will Marvel Studios release?

Nobody knows! Ms. Marvel filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah previously said they didn't even know Ms. Marvel was being turned into a mutant, suggesting Kevin Feige was the only one with the "mutant master plan."

"[The 'mutation' reveal] was the best-kept secret of the whole show. We didn't even know about it until we suddenly had a script," El Arbi,told TVLine earlier this year. "So, when we had it, we asked, 'What's that about? What's going to happen?' And Kevin Feige would say, 'Just shoot this, put the little music on and that's that. Should you be part of the future of Ms. Marvel, then you'll know a little bit more.'"

Added Fallah, "Kevin Feige has the master plan. He's the only one who knows."

Deadpool 3 is set for release on September 6, 2024.

