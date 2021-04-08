Hugh Jackman Gets COVID-19 Vaccine with Perfect Wolverine Caption

✖

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds might have an ongoing rivalry and disagree on several things, but one thing they can agree on is the COVID-19 vaccine. Reynolds recently revealed a photo of him getting the shot, and while Jackman didn't have a joke to go along with it, he did have the perfect caption. Jackman posted a photo getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot while he gave a thumbs up (in a Laughing Man Coffee shirt no less), and in his caption he revealed that while Wolverine does have a healing factor, it can't prevent COVID, and he's urging others to go get the vaccine.

Jackman wrote "Woverline's healing ability can't save me from COVID. But the vaccine can. Get it!" You can check out the post and the image below.

Wolverine’s healing ability can’t save me from COVID. But the vaccine can. Get it! pic.twitter.com/oMuYiqr6Jr — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 8, 2021

As for Wolverine, with the X-Men bound for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, someone will need to step into the role moving forward. We have no idea who that is yet, but whoever it is will have big shoes to fill obviously, since Jackman's run as the character has been beloved.

Jackman has said it's time for someone new to flash those claws and is okay with new people stepping into the part. That hasn't stopped fans from theorizing that he could return to the role or even have a cameo whenever Wolverine does make his MCU debut, but as for returning, Logan director James Mangold doesn't think that will happen.

"I'd be startled that Hugh was strapping it on again," Mangold said. "The thing that I always want to know when I hear this is obviously, on the web, everyone trades in rumors. So, the nugget or the headline becomes the clickbait in the trade so that it would be, 'Downey's back,' or 'Jackman's back,' would be the headline, which people would then debate. What I'd be curious about if any one of these things happened would be, what are they doing with it? Meaning, I would have no qualm about it if someone had a good idea. If it's basically, 'I ran out of money and I needed a big paycheck, and I'm doing an empty film that cheapens the quality of the previous.' Well, that would be its own sadness."

Mangold is probably right, as at this point Jackman is likely ready to let someone else become the character, though fans wil always love his portrayal of the popular character.