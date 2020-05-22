Logan Director James Mangold on Hugh Jackman Playing Wolverine Again For Marvel

✖

In directing Logan, James Mangold brought Hugh Jackman's tenure as Wolverine to a complete and emotional end. The story of Logan operated mostly independent of X-Men movies which came before and ended with the iconic titular character being killed off. It's a story which the director is going to revisit during ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party on Wednesday night. However, looking to the future, the idea of Jackman playing the character again is one which fans like to toss around is Marvel Studios inevitably prepares to bring the X-Men characters into th Marvel Cinematic Universe. For Mangold, the idea of bringing Jackman back to the role after they team up for such a brilliant finale is not one he is particularly fond of, unless it has good reason.

"I'd be startled that Hugh was strapping it on again," Mangold said when asked about such a return. "The thing that I always want to know when I hear this is obviously, on the web, everyone trades in rumors. So, the nugget or the headline becomes the clickbait in the trade so that it would be, 'Downey's back,' or 'Jackman's back,' would be the headline, which people would then debate. What I'd be curious about if any one of these things happened would be, what are they doing with it? Meaning, I would have no qualm about it if someone had a good idea. If it's basically, 'I ran out of money and I needed a big paycheck, and I'm doing an empty film that cheapens the quality of the previous.' Well, that would be its own sadness."

Many fans likely agree with Mangold on topics like Robert Downey Jr. or Hugh Jackman returning to their respective Marvel roles of Iron Man or Wolverine. Bringing the actors back to those characters without good reason could backfire and remove the weight of their respective endings.

"The reality is that, if you have a good idea for a character, then there's nothing wrong with doing anything," he went on. "I don't make these rules. For me, I'm always just asking that someone do something imaginative that doesn't just seem like you're taking all these assets and throwing them on a screen again, just to make dough. That seems to me to be, or to satiate a kind of hunger people have to see more, when the hunger they have to see more is what a movie supposed to leave you with. Meaning that you're supposed to love the characters and that just like a good meal, there is such a thing as too much. Just because it tastes good, if I keep filling your plate, at some point you're going to be like that guy in the restaurant in the Monty Python movie. There's just a limit."

