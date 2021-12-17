Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2022

2022 arrives in just a couple of weeks. That sentence feels as strange to type as it does to read, but that doesn’t make it any less true. 2021 is coming to a close very soon, which means we can close the book on what has been another crazy and surprising year, and start focusing on what’s ahead. Hulu is kicking off 2022 with an entire slate of new movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of January, and the service has plenty worth looking forward to.
Easily the biggest new addition to Hulu’s lineup in January is the premiere of its highly anticipated original series How I Met Your Father. This How I Met Your Mother, the 30-something version of a narrator telling her children about how she and their father got together. The first two episodes of the new series arrive on January 18th.
On January 10th, every season of follow-up series The Golden Palace arrives on the streaming service.
You can check out Hulu’s full January lineup below!
January 1
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2
Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4
The Challenge: Complete Season 33
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8
Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1
Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1
10, 000 BC (2008)
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
A Soldier’s Story (1984)
Alfie (2004)
All the Right Moves (1983)
Amistad (1997)
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
Astro Boy (2009)
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Beerfest (2006)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Black Rain (1989)
Black Sunday (1977)
Case 39 (2010)
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
The Collection (2012)
Commando (1985)
Coneheads (1993)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
Crime Story (2021)
Date Night (2010)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
The Duchess (2008)
Dunston Checks In (1996)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Falling for Figaro (2021)
Fire in the Sky (1993)
The Foot Fist Way (2006)
Forces of Nature (1999)
Fred Claus (2007)
Furry Vengeance (2010)
G.I. Jane (1997)
Georgia Rule (2007)
Gimme Shelter (2014)
The Haunting (1999)
Head of State (2003)
Heartburn (1986)
Hidalgo (2004)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Home for the Holidays (1995)
Hondo (1953)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
Hotel for Dogs (2009)
Hugo (2011)
The Impossible (2012)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
The King of Comedy (1983)
Labios Rojos (2011)
Last of the Mohicans (1992)
Lifeguard (1976)
Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
The Lovely Bones (2009)
The Machinist (2004)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)
New Year’s Eve (2011)
Nick of Time (1995)
Norm of the North (2016)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
Open Range (2003)
Ordinary People (1980)
Panic Room (2002)
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
Paycheck (2003)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
Phenomenon (1996)
Prophecy (1979)
Real Genius (1985)
Red Eye (2005)
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Resident Evil (2002)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
The Sandlot (1993)
Semi-Pro (2008)
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Seven (1995)
Sex And The City (2008)
Sex And The City 2 (2010)
Sinister (2012)
The Soloist (2009)
Space Jam (1996)
The Squid And The Whale (2005)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
The Stepford Wives (2004)
Sydney White (2007)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
The Three Stooges (2012)
The Two Faces Of January (2014)
What a Girl Wants (2003)
What About Bob? (1991)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
When In Rome (2010)
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)
Wuthering Heights (2003)
January 2
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)
January 3
Next Level Chef: Series Premiere
The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)
January 4
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere
Kenan: Season 2 Premiere
January 5
Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns
Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere
This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere
January 6
Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere
I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere
January 7
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31
Survivor: Complete Season 37
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere
Women of the Movement: Series Premiere
Pharma Bro (2021)
January 9
Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11
January 10
The Golden Palace: Complete Series
Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere
Pivoting: Series Premiere
Ailey (2021)
Black Bear (2020)
January 11
I’m Your Man (2021)
January 13
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)
My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)
January 14
Sex Appeal (2022)
Bergman Island (2021)
January 15
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B
Bad Rap (2016)
Main Street (2010)
Marjorie Prime (2017)
Rewind (2019)
Serious Moonlight (2009)
Sprinter (2018)
Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
Zero Days (2016)
January 17
Georgetown (2021)
January 18
How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere
January 19
Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
January 20
The Estate (2020)
January 21
Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere
January 22
American Night (2021)
January 25
Promised Land: Series Premiere
January 26
Dirty Grandpa (2016)
Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)
January 27
Mayday (2021)
January 28
Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere
January 29
Stop and Go (2021)
January 30
Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4
Small Engine Repair (2021)
January 31
Monarch: Series Premiere