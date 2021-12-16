How I Met Your Father Trailer Released by Hulu





How I Met Your Father got a new trailer for the series on Hulu. The CBS sitcom was widely beloved when it aired on broadcast television, this sequel series hopes to do the same. Hilary Duff stars and fans are excited to see the actress get a big role like this. Showrunners Isaac Attacker and Elizabeth Berger seem to have a massive task on their hands with adapting this property. New York City is no stranger to these kinds of sitcom set-ups. It looks fantastic in all the promotional images and this trailer. Previously, Industrial Light and Magic shared how they managed to get the Big Apple looking so lifelike in this show. Much like Disney+’s Star Wars content, they filmed a lot of How I Met Your Father on The Infinity. Series director Pamela Fryman talked about how awesome it was to have such a wildly-powerful tool at her disposal in shooting this sitcom. Check out what she told Variety about it down below:

“I was able to spend the day in Burbank shooting a scene on the Brooklyn Bridge,” Fryman said of the impressive tech. “The logistics and price tag of shooting on location (even when there’s not a pandemic) would have made this scene impossible — but thanks to this new technology the scene is in the can.”

Disney Television Studios production executive John Azifferen and tech executive Alex Grimwade also told the outlet how they managed to snag The Infinity. Dana Walden, Disney TV chief worked together with Peter Rice, who leads their Entertainment Content division, to craft the backbone of the series.

“This stage will serve as an extraordinary resource for creatives both inside and outside the Walt Disney Company, bringing this groundbreaking technology- often used in feature films and effects-laden series- to episodic television production,” Ziffren and Grimwade wrote. “It’s a huge step forward for our television operations and we’re excited to have this tremendous resource for our creative partners as well as other industry producers.”

Here’s a series description:

“In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on January 18, 2022.”

