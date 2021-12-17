The Golden Girls Spinoff To Stream On Hulu

Hulu is celebrating Betty White’s 100th birthday by adding the Golden Girls spinoff, The Golden Palace, to its streaming library in January. Taking place after the series finale of Golden Girls, The Golden Palace follows Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) as they pack up their things and move to South Miami Beach to run an art deco hotel called The Golden Palace. Missing from the original Golden Girls cast is Dorothy (Bea Arthur), who married Blanche’s uncle Lucas (Leslie Nielson). The Golden Palace will be available to stream on Hulu January 10th, ahead of Betty White’s birthday on January 17th.

The Golden Palace also starred Don Cheadle as Roland Wilson, manager of the hotel, and Cheech Marin as Chuy Castillos, co-chef at the hotel. While the spinoff only lasted for one season between 1992 and 1993, it did amass 24 episodes and quietly became a cult favorite among Golden Girls fans. This marks the first time it will be available on a streaming service, joining Golden Girls, which has its entire seven-season run already on Hulu.

Betty White, the only surviving cast member from Golden Girls, remarked to OK Magazine in January how this fact still surprises her. “I can’t believe I’m the only one left because I [was] the oldest!” she said. “We showed up for the readthrough [and] it was like batting a tennis ball over the net. It was so exciting to be with four people with that chemistry — I’ll never forget that first read. It was like we had been working together forever! I still get goosebumps thinking about it,” White added.

Fans have started to celebrate her birthday each year on social media, with calls of “National Security Protection” for the Golden Girls actor starting back in October leading up to this recent birthday celebration. Of course, White’s 99th birthday took place during quarantine, with the actor commenting to ET: “You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway. What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

We’ll have to wait and see if next month’s birthday celebration includes a Ryan Reynolds proposal video.

The Golden Palace premieres on Hulu January 10th.