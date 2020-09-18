Everything Leaving Hulu in October 2020

✖

Hulu announced on Thursday the full list of TV shows and movies that will be making their way to the streaming service in October, and it was full of content that users will certainly enjoy once next month rolls around. However, as is the case with every month, the list of new arrivals is accompanied by the list of titles that will be leaving the service in the not-too-distant future. Hulu revealed which titles will be removed from its lineup on October 31st, and there are quite a few disappointing exits on the way.

Perhaps the most notable group of films on this list is the Twilight Saga, which have remained immensely popular to this day. The five Twilight movies were added to Hulu just this month, so their life on the streamer's shelf is a pretty brief one. Fortunately, the films are also streaming on Prime Video.

Another exit worth noting is Blade: Trinity, simply for the fact that it was also on the new arrivals list for October. The third film in the Blade series will be arriving on Hulu on October 1st, only to be removed 30 days later.

You can check out the full list of films leaving Hulu below.

Exiting October 31st

31

52 Pick-Up

A Good Woman

After Life

An American Haunting

An Eye for a Eye

Any Given Sunday

Australia

The Bellboy

Blade: Trinity

The Bounty

The Brothers McMullen

Bug

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Cinderfella

The Curse Of Downers Grove

Downhill Racer

The Executioners

Footloose

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Girls Against Boys

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gloria

Hellraiser

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hot Rod

The Impossible

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole

Life of Pi

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Margin Call

Martyrs

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

The Patsy

The Pawnbroker

Phase IV

Psycho Granny

The Quiet Ones

Red

The Sandman

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sliver

Spaceballs

Stuck On You

The Tenant

The Terminator

Trapped Model

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Ultraviolet

Vampire

Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter

Walking Tall

When A Stranger Calls

Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu next month? Let us know in the comments!