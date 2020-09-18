Everything Leaving Hulu in October 2020
Hulu announced on Thursday the full list of TV shows and movies that will be making their way to the streaming service in October, and it was full of content that users will certainly enjoy once next month rolls around. However, as is the case with every month, the list of new arrivals is accompanied by the list of titles that will be leaving the service in the not-too-distant future. Hulu revealed which titles will be removed from its lineup on October 31st, and there are quite a few disappointing exits on the way.
Perhaps the most notable group of films on this list is the Twilight Saga, which have remained immensely popular to this day. The five Twilight movies were added to Hulu just this month, so their life on the streamer's shelf is a pretty brief one. Fortunately, the films are also streaming on Prime Video.
Another exit worth noting is Blade: Trinity, simply for the fact that it was also on the new arrivals list for October. The third film in the Blade series will be arriving on Hulu on October 1st, only to be removed 30 days later.
You can check out the full list of films leaving Hulu below.
Exiting October 31st
31
52 Pick-Up
A Good Woman
After Life
An American Haunting
An Eye for a Eye
Any Given Sunday
Australia
The Bellboy
Blade: Trinity
The Bounty
The Brothers McMullen
Bug
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cinderfella
The Curse Of Downers Grove
Downhill Racer
The Executioners
Footloose
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Girls Against Boys
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gloria
Hellraiser
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Hot Rod
The Impossible
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole
Life of Pi
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Margin Call
Martyrs
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
The Patsy
The Pawnbroker
Phase IV
Psycho Granny
The Quiet Ones
Red
The Sandman
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sliver
Spaceballs
Stuck On You
The Tenant
The Terminator
Trapped Model
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Ultraviolet
Vampire
Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter
Walking Tall
When A Stranger Calls
Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard
Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu next month? Let us know in the comments!