Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2020

By Charlie Ridgely

Can you believe that it's already the middle of September? The infamous 2020 is nearly over, but we've still got a couple of months to go. Fortunately for us, those months are going to bring plenty of new entertainment on all of our favorite streaming services. October is next on the horizon and Hulu has released its full lineup of new movies and TV shows set to arrive throughout the month. From cult action franchises to new Marvel TV, there is going to be quite a lot worth checking out in October.

The very last show produced by Marvel Television before it was absorbed by the movie studio, Helstrom is finally set to make its Hulu debut in October. The series is a horror-tilted take on the characters from Marvel Comics, and will likely be a lot different from any other Marvel shows we've seen in the past. Like the Marvel TV shows that were released on Netflix, the entire season will be dropped at once.

If movies are more your speed, there are two new film premieres coming to Hulu next month: Bad Hair and Books of Blood. Other new arrivals include Blade, Snakes on a Plane, Raging Bull, and Wayne's World 2.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's October titles below!

October 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8
Hell's Kitchen: Complete Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9
Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 
Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1
The Flay List: Complete Season 1 
Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
31
A Beautiful Mind
Across The Line
After Life
Anti-Trust
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blood Ties
Blue City
The Curse Of Downers Grove
Deep Blue Sea
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Drugstore Cowboy
The Executioners 
The Express
The Eye
Fallen
Girls Against Boys
Good Hair
Guess Who 
Hostel
Hostel: Part II 
House Of 1000 Corpses
The Hurt Locker
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Interview With the Vampire
Joe
Judy & Punch
Kicking & Screaming
Killers
Lady in a Cage
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Martyrs
Mud
Nurse 3D
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
The Portrait of a Lady 
The Quiet Ones
Raging Bull
The Sandman
Senorita Justice
Sk8 Dawg
The Skull
Snakes On A Plane
Spaceball
Species
Superbad
Thanks for Sharing
Tooth Fairy
Triumph of the Spirit
Vampire
Wayne's World 2
When A Stranger Calls
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard

October 2

Monsterland: Complete Season 1
Connecting: Series Premiere

October 3

Ma Ma

October 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere

October 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)

October 7

Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Ellen's Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere
Next: Series Premiere

October 8

Scream 4

October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate

October 11

Infamous
Savage Youth
Scotch: A Golden Dream

October 12

The Swing Of Things

October 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere

October 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
Bad Roomies
High Strung
It Came from the Desert
Life After Basketball
Playing with Fire 
The Escort

October 16

Helstrom: Complete Season 1
The Painted Bird 

October 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode

October 18

Friend Request 

October 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere
Card Sharks: Series Premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere

October 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere
F*ck That's Delicious: Complete Season 4

October 21

Cyrano, My Love

October 22

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere
The Conners: Season 3 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere

October 23

Bad Hair: Film Premiere
Superstore: Season 6 Premiere

October 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8
What to Expect When You're Expecting

October 29

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere
Bad Therapy

