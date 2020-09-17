Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2020

Can you believe that it's already the middle of September? The infamous 2020 is nearly over, but we've still got a couple of months to go. Fortunately for us, those months are going to bring plenty of new entertainment on all of our favorite streaming services. October is next on the horizon and Hulu has released its full lineup of new movies and TV shows set to arrive throughout the month. From cult action franchises to new Marvel TV, there is going to be quite a lot worth checking out in October.

The very last show produced by Marvel Television before it was absorbed by the movie studio, Helstrom is finally set to make its Hulu debut in October. The series is a horror-tilted take on the characters from Marvel Comics, and will likely be a lot different from any other Marvel shows we've seen in the past. Like the Marvel TV shows that were released on Netflix, the entire season will be dropped at once.

If movies are more your speed, there are two new film premieres coming to Hulu next month: Bad Hair and Books of Blood. Other new arrivals include Blade, Snakes on a Plane, Raging Bull, and Wayne's World 2.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's October titles below!