The Twilight Saga Is Set to Leave Hulu Next Month

✖

If you haven't watched the Twilight saga yet, or just want to get through it one more time before it leaves Hulu, now is your moment. The films will be leaving the streaming platform in October, as the license Lionsgate granted to Hulu expires. Given the commercial success of the Twilight brand (and a new book currently on the shelves for the first time since the movies ended), it's likely Twilight will quickly find its way to another streamer, but hardly a guarantee; until they came to Hulu in August, you apparently couldn't stream the whole series in one place for free.

That's a really short turnaround for the series -- and given its thematic material, it seems likely Hulu just wanted to have one of the most popular vampire franchises in cinema history on its platform throughout October as fans celebrate Halloween. Given that it's still unclear how safe it will be to trick-or-treat, or have large parties, by the end of October, it seems likely a fair number of people will be relying on horror movies to get themselves through it.

The Twilight saga, based on a series of four novels by Stephenie Meyer, center on a teenage girl who attracts the affection of a boy in her class -- only to learn that he's a two-hundred-year-old vampire. Their love sets off a chain of events that leads eventually to a massive finale with dozens of characters going into battle.

The series will be leaving Hulu on October 31, joined by fellow horror/genre films like Hellraiser, the two Hostel movies, Blade: Trinity, and Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter.

Recently, Meyer released Midnight Sun, a book she wrote years ago but shelved after it was leaked online. It retells Twilight from the point-of-view of Edward Cullen instead of Bella Swan. During a recent interview, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke seemed to say she wouldn't immediately reject the idea of doing the book as a film if it were to come up.

Since the original films starred Kristen Stewart as Bella and Robert Pattinson as Edward, it would be difficult to bring them back for it. Not only are they huge stars now, but they aren't exactly age-appropriate for it anymore.

"[It] would be fun. It would be fascinating," Hardwicke told Entertainment Tonight, admitting that it would be "difficult" to pull off. "Rob is Batman now... and Kristen is in a million beautiful projects....Who knows what would happen?"

Given that both Stewart and Pattinson have since distanced themselves from the franchise, often joking about that period in their lives and the impact of being young and in the spotlight.

If it helps at all, a Twilight Saga Blu-ray set has been selling for dirt cheap on Amazon lately, so you can grab all five movies for under $20, or try your luck on eBay where somebody might be selling them even cheaper; they were just $5.99 not that long ago.