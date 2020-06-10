Hulu Moves Love, Victor Release Date in Observance of Juneteenth

✖

Hulu is moving the release of Love, Victor up in observance of Juneteenth. The change was announced in a statement from the company. Love, Simon’s highly-anticipated follow-up will now hit screens on June 17th instead of the 19th. That day, Juneteenth has risen in popularity in the last decade as a celebration of slavery ending in the United States in 1865. Despite being two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, the enslaved in Texas were given their freedom on June 19th of that year. Hulu’s decision follows worldwide protests of the killing of George Floyd, a national dialogue about Black Lives Matter, and discussions about police brutality across the country. They issued this statement to reaffirm their stance on equality.

“This June 19 — Juneteenth — will mark 155 years since slavery was abolished in the United States,” Hulu said in a statement. “This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights, and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight. We are all part of the fight against injustice. We believe that Black Lives Matter and support those who are working to build a system based on equality.”

Recently, Disney CEO Bob Chapek issued his own statement about the company’s pledge of $5 million in support of nonprofit organizations that advance social justice, “The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” CEO Bob Chapek stated. “This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice.”

Hulu describes Love, Victor:

“Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. The 10-episode dramedy explores Victor’s colorful and complex world, from his loving family, to his new friends and first crushes.”

Are you looking forward to Love, Victor? Have you watched Love, Simon while being at home? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.