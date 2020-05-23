Love, Simon Sequel Love, Victor Gets First Poster

✖

Love, Simon’s sequel Love, Victor got its first poster today. The tagline says, “Love isn’t always a straight line.” The official twitter account posted it and fans are absolutely energized. Victor (Michael Cimino) is here to navigate his own path to love. It’s going to be a charming little story on Hulu. A previously released trailer showed off Victor and his classmate Benji doing a job interview. Our main character wanted to be a barista, but there are some feelings in the air between the two. But, this is a romantic comedy, so preparing a latte goes from a slightly sensual experience to a full-on disaster in a few seconds flat. I mean, it is still very relatable and that’s exactly the sort of vibe they’re shooting for.

“Finding yourself is a risk worth taking,” they said on Twitter. “Stream all episodes of Love, Victor June 19, only on Hulu.”

Back in February, Disney made the decision to move Love, Victor over to Hulu. There were some reported concerns over the content being suitable for Disney+. The material of the series has remained the same and fans have been adamant about being supportive of the release. A lot of the same conversations about the Lizzie McGuire Reboot over at Disney+ as well. The ongoing debate about what’s suitable for the platform along with the decisions around editing content have raged online since it launched. Love, Victor will introduce a new cast of actors, including James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Isabella Ferreira, and Mateo Fernandez. Love, Simon lead Nick Robinson will return as the narrator.

Hulu describes Love, Victor:

“Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. The 10-episode dramedy explores Victor’s colorful and complex world, from his loving family, to his new friends and first crushes.”

