Batman Begins, Inception & More Movies Leaving Hulu in March
Dozens of movies are set to exit Hulu next month.
There are some big changes coming to Hulu's lineup in March. On Tuesday, the Disney-owned streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to join its roster over the course of March. There's a lot to look forward to in the month ahead, but Hulu's newsletter unfortunately also came with a bit of bad news. March will also see dozens of popular films exiting Hulu's streaming lineup.
The March 2024 newsletter from Hulu detailed a full list of films that are set to leave the streamer, with these exits taking place all throughout the month. Popular films like Crazy Rich Asians, The Square, A Star Is Born, and The Banshees of Inisherin are all leaving in the first half of the month, but it's the final day of March that will see the biggest losses.
Among the movies leaving Hulu on March 31st are hit Christopher Nolan titles Batman Begins, Inception, and Dunkirk. The service is also losing The Notebook, Jason Bourne, Goodfellas, Nightmare Alley, and numerous others.
Here's the full list of everything leaving Hulu next month:
March 1st
The Square
Wasted! The Story of Food Waste
March 2nd
Active Measures
March 5th
Amsterdam
Crazy Rich Asians
March 7th
Among the Shadows
A Star is Born
March 12th
The Banshees of Inisherin
March 13th
Hell Hath No Fury
March 14th
All Good Things
Drinking Buddies
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Nature Calls
Please Stand By
March 15th
I Think We're Alone Now
March 31st
Batman Begins
Belle
Best Night Ever
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Bronson
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Dunkirk
The Empty Man
Enough Said
The Favourite
Goon
Goodfellas
How to be Single
The Life Before Her Eyes
Inception
Jason Bourne
Judas and the Black Messiah
Man On Wire
Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut)
Nightmare Alley
The Notebook
The Oxford Murders
The Right Kind Of Wrong
Second Act
The Sorcerer And The White Snake
Tucker & Dale vs. Evil
Underwater
The Wolfpack
Young@Heart
Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu in March? Let us know in the comments!