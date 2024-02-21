Batman Begins, Inception & More Movies Leaving Hulu in March

There are some big changes coming to Hulu's lineup in March. On Tuesday, the Disney-owned streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to join its roster over the course of March. There's a lot to look forward to in the month ahead, but Hulu's newsletter unfortunately also came with a bit of bad news. March will also see dozens of popular films exiting Hulu's streaming lineup.

The March 2024 newsletter from Hulu detailed a full list of films that are set to leave the streamer, with these exits taking place all throughout the month. Popular films like Crazy Rich Asians, The Square, A Star Is Born, and The Banshees of Inisherin are all leaving in the first half of the month, but it's the final day of March that will see the biggest losses.

Among the movies leaving Hulu on March 31st are hit Christopher Nolan titles Batman Begins, Inception, and Dunkirk. The service is also losing The Notebook, Jason Bourne, Goodfellas, Nightmare Alley, and numerous others.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Hulu next month:

March 1st

The Square

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste

March 2nd

Active Measures

March 5th

Amsterdam

Crazy Rich Asians

March 7th

Among the Shadows

A Star is Born

March 12th

The Banshees of Inisherin

March 13th

Hell Hath No Fury

March 14th

All Good Things

Drinking Buddies

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Nature Calls

Please Stand By

March 15th

I Think We're Alone Now

March 31st

Batman Begins

Belle

Best Night Ever

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Bronson

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Dunkirk

The Empty Man

Enough Said

The Favourite

Goon

Goodfellas

How to be Single

The Life Before Her Eyes

Inception

Jason Bourne

Judas and the Black Messiah

Man On Wire

Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut)

Nightmare Alley

The Notebook

The Oxford Murders

The Right Kind Of Wrong

Second Act

The Sorcerer And The White Snake

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil

Underwater

The Wolfpack

Young@Heart

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu in March? Let us know in the comments!