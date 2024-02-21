Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2024

Hulu has some big plans for the month of March. On Tuesday, the streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup throughout the coming month, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. 22 of the 31 days in March are slated for Hulu additions.

Several popular TV shows will be returning to networks in March, and their new episodes will arrive on Hulu the day after they air. Those shows include The Cleaning Lady, Animal Control, 9-1-1, Grey's Anatomy, and Station 19.

As far as originals go, Hulu is releasing the limited series We Were the Lucky Ones in March, along with highly anticipated documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told and the second season of animated horror series Fright Krewe.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's March additions below.