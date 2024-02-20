Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in March 2024

March is just over a week away, and Disney+ is already preparing for the month ahead by letting subscribers know what they can expect to be added to the service. On Tuesday, the streamer unveiled the complete list of March additions, boasting a hit film and one of its most anticipated TV originals. The biggest concert movie of all time is hitting Disney+ next month. Disney paid up to become the exclusive streaming home of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), which arrives on the streamer on March 15th. March also represents the highly anticipated follow-up to the iconic X-Men animated series, X-Men '97. The series features many of the same voice actors from the original show, and utilizes a similar animation style. The first episode of X-Men '97 is set to hit Disney+ on March 20th. You can take a look at the full lineup of Disney+ March additions below.

March 1st Morbius

March 5th Queens – All Episodes Streaming

March 5th Queens – All Episodes Streaming

Guided by award-winning actress Angela Bassett's powerful narration, the upcoming series "Queens" showcases the wildest places on the planet that have always been home to powerful leaders.

March 6th Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 305 "The Return"

Clone Force 99's battle to survive the newly formed Empire comes to an epic conclusion. prevnext

March 8th Cinderella (2015)

March 9th NHL Big City Greens Classic – Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET

March 9th NHL Big City Greens Classic – Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET

It's time for NHL Big City Greens Classic 2! Cricket let last year's victory get to his head, so Gramma Alice hopes to humble her grandson this year by going head-to-head in another NHL game! This time Remy, Vasquez, Nancy and Coach Cricket are joining the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Tilly, Bill, Gloria and Coach Alice are joining the Boston Bruins!

March 13th Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 306 "Infiltration", Episode 307 "Extraction"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 306 "Infiltration", Episode 307 "Extraction"

March 15th Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) - Premiere

March 15th Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) - Premiere

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+. The concert film in its entirety for the first time includes the song "cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs. The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

March 19th Photographer – All Episodes Streaming

March 19th Photographer – All Episodes Streaming

Photographer takes us on a journey alongside the world's most extraordinary visual storytellers. Each hour-long episode follows the life of an iconic photographer from their childhood and career beginnings to their present-day life and endeavors. Through interwoven backstory, archival, interview, and verité footage of their current mission, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of each photographer's process, how they found themselves behind the camera, and how iconic images are made.

March 20th Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes) X-Men '97 – Premiere

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 308 "Bad Territory"

March 20th Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes) X-Men '97 – Premiere

March 27th Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)

Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes) X-Men '97 - New Episode

X-Men '97 - New Episode

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 309 "The Harbinger"

March 27th Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)

Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)