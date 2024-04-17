Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2024

The start of May won't arrive for another couple of weeks, but Hulu is already preparing subscribers for the month ahead. On Tuesday, Hulu released the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming lineup in May and there's quite a lot to look forward to.

There are a ton of big movie heading to Hulu in May and, by extension, that means a lot of streaming subscribers will be able to access them on Disney+ as well. May 1st will see titles like 300, Elvis, The King's Man, and Big Daddy make their way to Hulu's lineup. Just a couple of days later, on May 3rd, all five films in the Die Hard franchise will arrive on the service.

May 3rd will also see the third season premiere of FX's Welcome to Wrexham will make its way to Hulu. The team at the center of the docuseries, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, recently secured its second promotion in as many seasons, continuing its climb to the ladder to the English Premier League.

You can check out the complete list of Hulu's May additions below!