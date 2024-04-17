Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2024
Die Hard and Welcome to Wrexham highlight Hulu's May additions.
The start of May won't arrive for another couple of weeks, but Hulu is already preparing subscribers for the month ahead. On Tuesday, Hulu released the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming lineup in May and there's quite a lot to look forward to.
There are a ton of big movie heading to Hulu in May and, by extension, that means a lot of streaming subscribers will be able to access them on Disney+ as well. May 1st will see titles like 300, Elvis, The King's Man, and Big Daddy make their way to Hulu's lineup. Just a couple of days later, on May 3rd, all five films in the Die Hard franchise will arrive on the service.
May 3rd will also see the third season premiere of FX's Welcome to Wrexham will make its way to Hulu. The team at the center of the docuseries, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, recently secured its second promotion in as many seasons, continuing its climb to the ladder to the English Premier League.
You can check out the complete list of Hulu's May additions below!
May 1st
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3
Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)
Shardlake: Complete Season 1
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
The Beach
Big
Big Daddy
Black Hawk Down
The Bounty Hunter
Cast Away
The Chronicles of Riddick
Come See The Paradise
The Darjeeling Limited
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Elvis
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Free State of Jones
Good Boys
The Joy Luck Club
The King's Man
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Love, Gilda
The Mask
Meet the Spartans
Mr. Turner
Money Monster
My Name Is Khan
The Negotiator
Night School
Ocean's 8
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Rushmore
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Rundown
School For Scoundrels
Sideways
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion
That Thing You Do!
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Walk The Line
The Wedding Ringer
White Chicks
White House Down
13 Going On 30
300
May 2nd
The Contestant: Documentary Premiere
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere
Customer Wars: Complete Season 2
The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3
Bad Reputation
Mad Money
May 3rd
Prom Dates
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
The Flood
3 Days in Malay
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With A Vengeance
A Good Day To Die Hard
Live Free Or Die Hard
May 9th
Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries
Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1
The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1
Stove Tots: Complete Season 1
Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1
May 15th
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13
Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12, 14 and 15
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24
Tanked: Complete Season 1
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4
I Am Not Your Negro
My Scientology Movie
May 16th
Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere
Living Smaller: Complete Season 1
Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1
Paddington
May 23rd
The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars Season 2 Premiere
The Ape Star
The Seeding
May 29th
Camden: Complete Season 1
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere
The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1
May 31st
Sympathy for the Devil
T.I.M.