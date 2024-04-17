Now You See Me 3 Adds Jurassic World, The Holdovers Stars

Justice Smith and Dominic Sessa are the latest to join the new Now You See Me.

The fan-favorite Now You See Me film franchise is returning for its third installment, and Lionsgate is really beefing up the movie's already stacked cast as production nears. Now You See Me 3 will see the return of original stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman. Tuesday afternoon brought the news that Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt had joined the ensemble. Just hours later, a couple more big names were added to the call sheet.

Following news of Greenblatt's casting, Lionsgate announced the addition of Justice Smith and Dominic Sessa. Smith is known for starring in films like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Sessa, however, is very new to the industry, having made his film debut in last year's award-winning dramedy The Holdovers.

Details about their roles, as well as information about the plot itself, are being kept under wraps.

Venom and Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is helming Now You See Me 3, following the likes of Jon M. Chu and Louis Leterrier. Lionsgate officially announced Now You See Me 3 last year, with production set to commence sometime in the next few months. This will be the first installment in the series since 2016, when Now You See Me 2 made $335 million at the box office. The first film in the series was released three years prior, in 2013, and earned $351 million.

Back in March, Eisenberg was asked for an update on Now You See Me 3, and confirmed that he'd already read the script for the film. He said the plan was to film this year.

"Yeah, I did [read the script]. Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it's really great," Eisenberg told Collider, adding that the Now You See Me 3 script "celebrates intelligence, and it's non-violent but exciting."

"It's so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it's actually quite uncommon to have a movie that's this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that's really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence," Eisenberg added.

