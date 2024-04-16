Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in May 2024

We may only be halfway through the month of April but Disney+ is already looking ahead to May. On Tuesday, Disney's streaming service revealed the complete list of movies, television shows, and specials making their way to its lineup throughout the month of May. There's quite a lot for subscribers to look into, especially if you're a Star Wars fan, because May the 4th is just around the corner. May will see Star Wars: The Bad Batch wrap up its three-season run on Disney+. It will also bring the next Star Wars series in the form of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. All six episodes of the new anthology series are arriving on May 4th. One day later, on May 5th, Disney+ will be releasing the entire second season of Monsters at Work. The series is airing first on the Disney Channel, with the first season having premiered on Disney+. You can check out the full lineup of Disney+ May arrivals below!

May 1st Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (S3, 20 episodes)

Marvel's Daredevil (2003) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 315 "The Cavalry Has Arrived"

Clone Force 99's battle to survive the newly formed Empire comes to an epic conclusion. X-Men '97 – Ep 108 "Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 1"

"X-Men '97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. prevnext

May 3rd Fantastic Mr. Fox prevnext

May 4th How Not to Draw Shorts (Special R2D2 Episode) (S2, 4 Episodes) Star Wars: Tales of the Empire – All Episodes Streaming

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies. prevnext

May 5th Monsters at Work (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

In Season 2 of "Monsters at Work," Tylor Tuskmon's journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test. When new doors of opportunity unexpectedly open at rival energy company FearCo, Tylor's co-workers at Monsters Inc. begin to question where his loyalties truly lie. As his Laugh Floor partnership with Val is pushed to the brink, Tylor must discover where he really belongs. prevnext

May 7th Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story prevnext

May 8th Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 7 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh Let It Be – Premiere

Available for the first time in over 50 years is Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's original 1970 film about The Beatles. First released in May 1970 amidst the swirl of The Beatles' breakup, "Let It Be" now takes its rightful place in the band's history. X-Men '97 – Ep 109 "Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 2"

"X-Men '97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. prevnext

Doctor Who Doctor Who – Episodes: "The Church on Ruby Road," "Space Babies" and "Devil's Chord"

The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet. prevnext

May 15th Big City Greens (S4, 4 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S3, 5 episodes) X-Men '97 – Ep 110 "Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 3"

"X-Men '97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. prevnext

May 17th Doctor Who – Episode: "Boom"

The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet. prevnext

May 22nd Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes) Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – Premiere

Two tiny troublemakers have huge adventures while trying to live the good life in a big city park. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they're best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Donald Duck, Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small. Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 – Premiere

In the early 1990s, few beyond those who journeyed into the pages of Marvel comics had ever heard of "Rogue," "Beast," "Gambit," or even "Wolverine." But that sad state of affairs changed forever when "X-Men: The Animated Series" debuted on television and touched millions hungry for something different. The series was unlike any cartoon that had come before it, exploring themes of prejudice and social justice. The characters were super, but they were also outsiders, underdogs. Kids everywhere could relate – as well as adults. "Assembled" recalls the birth of "X-Men: The Animated Series" and its revival thirty years later as "X-Men '97." Spend time with the original cast members, along with new voices, as they reveal the stories behind the classic show and its uncompromising continuation. prevnext

May 24th The Beach Boys – Premiere

A celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with band members and other luminaries in the music business. Doctor Who – Episode: "73 Yards"

The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet. prevnext

May 28th Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4, 6 episodes) prevnext