Wednesday Season 2 Adds Steve Buscemi

Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Steve Buscemi has joined the cast of Wednesday season two on Netflix, according to Variety. The trade says Buscemi, a beloved character actor best known for his roles in prestige films from the likes of Quentin Tarantino and the Coen Brothers, will play the new principal at Nevermore Academy, the school where Wednesday takes place and the supernatural characters attend. The trade hasn't got confirmation from any of the principals -- although that is not surprising, since Netflix hasn't even started production on the new season yet, and likely wants to make announcements on their own terms.

Little is known about the show's second season. It will definitely bring back Jenna Ortega in the principal role, and presumably will have room for returning characters like Bianca (Joy Sunday), Enid (Emma Myers), and Eugene (Moosa Mostafa). The last season left off with Wednesday and her friends having saved Nevermore and solved a series of murders -- but not before her therapist (Riki Lindhome) and the principal (Gwendoline Christie) were killed.

According to its official synopsis, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Tim Burton's Wednesday had a pretty great week when it debuted, with more than six billion minutes watched in its first five days, according to Nielsen. That gives the series the second-biggest streaming debut of all time, trailing behind the fourth season of Stranger Things. It built on those numbers the next week and for weeks thereafter, remaining one of the biggest series in streaming history.

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).

You can see the first season of Wednesday on Netflix now.