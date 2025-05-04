One of Hulu’s Best Original Comedies Is Now Streaming Free on a Different Service

Seeing an original streaming pop up on a rival service is always going to feel a little strange. When the streaming boom first began, it was all about services having exclusive movies and shows that others didn’t. But the game has already shifted quite a bit, as streamers are lending their exclusive titles out to other services in order to get an additional payday. That’s what happened this month with one of the most popular comedies on Hulu, which you can now watch for free.
The film in question is Vacation Friends, Hulu’s 2021 comedy starring Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, and John Cena. The 20th Century Production was released exclusively on Hulu, and subscribers of the service can still find it there. However, May 1st saw the movie make its way to Tubi’s lineup.
Unlike Hulu, Tubi is a completely free streaming service that doesn’t require a signup or subscription in order to watch. Anyone can watch any of Tubi’s movies or shows for no cost, as long as you’re willing to sit through a few ads.
Part of the strategy here for Hulu probably has to do with the fact that Vacation Friends has quickly become a franchise. A sequel, Vacation Friends 2, was released on Hulu in 2023. That movie isn’t on Tubi or any service other than Hulu, which means that anyone who discovers Vacation Friends while it’s free will have to sign up for Hulu in order to view the sequel.
What’s New on Tubi This Month?
Vacation Friends is but one of the many movies that were added to Tubi at the start of the month. You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s new additions here, but we’ve included a sampling of its May arrivals below.
